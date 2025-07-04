Park Seo Joon locks next K-drama after Waiting for Gyeongdo with Won Ji An: All we know about I Am A Sinner role

Park Seo Joon consistently demonstrated his acting range by embracing complex characters. This time, he chose to portray a challenging role of a dr*g dealer, as reported by the K-media outlet My Daily on July 4.

It is slated to be his next venture following his forthcoming December release, Waiting for Gyeongdo. Here are the details regarding the storyline and his character from the new, thrilling show.

Advertisement

Park Seo Joon's role in I Am A Sinner

Park Seo Joon is set to take on the lead role of Paeng I in the underworld survival drama, I Am A Sinner. It is centered around Park Eon Jin, better known as Paeng I, who is the sole survivor of a disastrous incident that takes place in a gold shop.

Following the portentous event, he finds himself embroiled in betrayal and chaos. To turn his life around, he teams up with members of a shadowy organization and profits from dr*g dealing, all after gaining control of the gold.

Although Paeng I is the youngest member of the gang, he becomes one of the most proficient ones in the field. He is a tough and unyielding individual who dominates the narcotics trade with his willpower, intellect, and merciless demeanor. To reach his goal, he spares no one, not even those closest to him. He often sparks violent conflicts between rival groups and makes the most out of the situation.

Advertisement

The character's desire for power drives every decision he makes, making him a formidable and feared figure in the underworld.

More about I Am A Sinner

The Park Seo Joon starrer is based on a webtoon of the same name by Lee Moo Gi, which has been available on Kakao Webtoon since 2022. This gripping drama-adaption promises to deliver intense action and unexpected twists. It will provide an opportunity for the actor from What's Wrong with Secretary Kim to showcase a new, unexplored side of his acting career.

Fans can't wait to see him take on the dark role, following his romantic character in Waiting for Gyeongdo. Details regarding the series' other cast, production team, premiere date, and broadcast platform are not out of the wraps yet.

ALSO READ: Waiting for Gyeongdo: Park Seo Joon, Won Ji An's rom-com confirms December 2025 premiere, know character details