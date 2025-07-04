Michael Madsen Passes Away at 67: Walton Goggins, Billy Baldwin and More Remember Sin City Star in Emotional Tributes

American actor Michael Madsen breathed his last on July 3, as confirmed by his publicist Liz Rodriguez, to CNN. The actor was reportedly found unconscious at his Malibu home on Thursday morning. The Los Angeles Sheriff Department Lost Hills Station shared that the actor was found unresponsive, and his demise was confirmed at 8:25 am. No foul play was suspected at the scene. Now, Hollywood is taking to social media to mourn the loss of the talented actor whose recent years were marred by controversies.

Designated Survivor actress and his sister, Virginia Madsen, shared a tribute on her Instagram account on behalf of her entire family, calling him ‘thunder’ and ‘velvet’. She added that she’ll miss their ‘inside jokes, the sudden laughter, the sound of him. ’

“I’ll miss the boy he was before the legend. I miss my big brother. Thank you to everyone reaching out with love and memory. In time, we’ll share how we plan to celebrate his life.

But for now—we stay close, and let the silence say what words can’t.”

His passing over the July 4 weekend was not lost on anyone, as Billy Baldwin wrote, “Fitting that Michael Madsen would pass away on 4th of July weekend. He was no firecracker… a total stick of dynamite on screen and in life. Rest easy my friend.”

Rob Schneider said, “Michael Madsen was a dream to work with. A truly gifted actor & gentleman who made every person on the set comfortable; generous with his stories & with his infectious laughter,” adding his regret about not having worked together more often. The Hateful Eight co-star Walton Goggins shared photos from their time together and called him an ‘icon’ with an ‘aura like no one else’. Meanwhile, The Getaway co-star Jennifer Tilly termed him one of her favorite on set.

About Michael Madsen

The actor is known for his work in films like Reservoir Dogs, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home, Donnie Brasco, Die Another Day, Sin City, and Scary Movie 4, alongside voice acting in many others. A Corpse in Kensington and Legend of the White Dragon are two of his movies that are yet to be released and will become his posthumous projects. Michael Madsen is survived by his wife DeAnna Morgan and six children.

