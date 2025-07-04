Did Son Suk Ku let go of acting hiatus plans? Everything we know about his role in Ordinary People with Ha Jung Woo

Two of Korea’s most sought-after actors, Ha Jung Woo and Son Suk Ku, are reportedly being lined up to star in the upcoming historical drama Ordinary People. It will be directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Yoon Jong Bin.

The news was first reported by JTBC Entertainment News on July 4. It has stirred anticipation among fans and insiders alike. This is because the project could mark a powerful collaboration between three industry heavyweights.

What’s Ordinary People about?

Though specific plot points remain a mystery, Ordinary People is said to be set during the presidency of Roh Tae Woo. Roh served as South Korea’s sixth president from 1988 to 1993, following former president Chun Doo Hwan. He was a former army general turned politician. Roh played a pivotal role in the country’s transition to democratic governance after years of authoritarian military rule.

It offers a politically charged backdrop for the upcoming series. According to reports, much of the storyline and characters are still being kept confidential. The production team intentionally maintains secrecy as they move through early development stages. Despite the lack of confirmed details, the drama is already drawing buzz thanks to its promising concept and A-list team.

Ha Jung Woo and Director Yoon’s long creative history

Ha Jung Woo and Yoon Jong Bin share a strong creative partnership that dates back nearly two decades. Their first collaboration was on Yoon’s directorial debut, The Unforgiven. And they’ve since worked together on several acclaimed films.

They include Beastie Boys, Nameless Gangster: Rules of Time, Kundo: Age of the Rampant, and Netflix’s series Narco Saints. With such an extensive and successful history, Ha Jung Woo’s potential return in another Yoon-directed project is generating major excitement.

Son Suk Ku’s recent team-up with Yoon

As for Son Suk Ku, this project could mark his second collaboration with director Yoon Jong Bin. The two recently worked together on the Disney+ mystery drama Nine Puzzles, where Son took on the lead role.

His portrayal of a sharp, determined detective earned praise from both domestic and international audiences. Now, his possible casting in Ordinary People alongside Ha Jung Woo could be a career-defining moment.

Meanwhile, during an interview on June 15, the actor shared that he was planning to take an extended break once he wrapped up his ongoing projects. However, it now appears that either his break has been postponed, or Ordinary People is part of the commitments he previously mentioned, though that remains unclear.

Production timeline and casting status

While nothing has been officially confirmed yet, both Ha Jung Woo and Son Suk Ku are reportedly reviewing their casting offers positively. Due to their current filming schedules, full-scale production on Ordinary People is expected to begin in 2026.

Additional casting for supporting roles is expected to take place in the coming months. The drama does not yet have a confirmed release date, but anticipation continues to build as more details slowly emerge.

