Uppu Kappurambu Ending Explained: What plan did Aparna devise to help Chinna fulfill his mother’s last wish?

Uppu Kappurambu, starring Keerthy Suresh, Suhas, and Subhalekha Sudhakar, was released on Prime Video on July 4. The quirky Telugu drama plot centers on a bizarre circumstance in a village that has run out of space for burials in its cemetery.

If you’re on the lookout for the film’s ending to be explained clearly, check out a recap of the storyline and an explanation of how it ends.

Uppu Kappurambu’s story explained

The film is set in the 1990s and discusses the unusual situations within a fictional village named Chitti Jaya Puram. While known to be an otherwise harmonious dwelling, the place is inhabited by morally conflicted characters who continue to follow age-old practices and notions of patriarchy, which is a deafening mark of ignorance.

Amidst all the regular chaos, the new village head, Aparna (played by Keerthy), is tasked with a problem where villagers face the crisis of burying their dead. The only cemetery in the area has run out of space, and she must find a solution soon.

The touch situations are further complicated when two village henchmen, Bheemayya and Madhubabu, threaten to bring her down since they do not want a woman to be positioned as the village head.

Aparna, along with Chinna, the caretaker of the cemetery, bring their heads together to find a solution for the burial spot crisis, amid tackling issues of patriarchy deeply embedded within the social fabric.

Uppu Kappurambu ending explained

The climax of the film arrives at a point where the villagers hold a faux auction to sell off the last four burial spots in the cemetery. This is all part of Aparna and Chinna’s plan, where they wish to keep Bheemayya and Madhubabu engaged so that they do not interfere with their actual plan.

While Chinna continues to mourn for his mother, who cannot be buried due to the unavailability of spots in the cemetery, Aparna decides to convince the villagers to set aside social prejudices and act as a family.

Chinna joins her and reminds everyone how the village was founded by four brothers, and as a result, everyone is family to one another. They thus decide to dig up older graves and bury Chinna’s mother in the same spot.

Meanwhile, Aparna uses the one lakh rupees paid by Bheemayya on winning the auction. She donates it to the local medical facility, which wishes to open a maternity hospital in the village.

The ending scene shows Chinna burying his mother and planting a sapling near her grave, fulfilling her promise to rest under a tree after her death.

