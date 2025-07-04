Mohanlal’s Thudarum co-star Shobana roped in for Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana, here’s what role she will play

All eyes are on Nitesh Tiwari-directed upcoming grand-scale project Ramayana, which features an ensemble star cast of some of the most prominent actors across the film fraternity. A teaser video was recently unveiled by the makers, giving a glimpse into what audiences can expect.

Amidst the excitement, a new addition to the film's cast has been announced, and it is none other than Shobana. The legendary diva is an established icon in Mollywood and has shared the screen with some of the leading stars, including Mohanlal.

Shobana joins Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash starrer Ramayana

Recently, Shobana re-shared the teaser of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana and expressed her excitement about being a part of the massive-scale project.

According to an OTT Play report, the talented classical dancer is reportedly portraying the role of Ravana’s mother, Kaikasi, in the film. In fact, Shobana has already shot some of her scenes, which can be expected to be more alongside Yash, who is playing Ravana in the movie.

Shobana pens a note as she confirms joining cast of Ramayana

In her Instagram post, the diva revealed feeling honoured to be a part of a story that has shaped so many generations together.

She wrote, “Honoured to be part of a story that has shaped generations. Welcome to the world of Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana, the immortal story of Rama vs Ravana. Grateful to walk this path, and to share it with all of you.”

Shobana marked her reunion with Mohanlal after 20 years

In the past, Shobana and Mohanlal were known to be one of the most popular on-screen duos in Mollywood. They have shared the screen in a number of films, one of it being the iconic Manichitrathazhu, which still resonates strongly with fans even today.

Finally, it was in 2025 that the two talented actors came together to star in Tharun Murthy’s Thudarum.

Audiences were elated to see the two of them rekindle old nostalgia with their screen presence together in the movie, where they played the roles of husband and wife.

