Ex-AOA’s Yuna expecting first baby with husband Kang Jung Hoon, says pregnancy feels ‘awkward and hard to believe’

Former AOA member Yuna is preparing to welcome a new chapter in her life: motherhood. On July 3, the singer took to Instagram to personally announce that she’s expecting her first child with husband Kang Jung Hoon. He’s also known as Friday, one-half of the renowned music production duo GALACTIKA.

The couple, who tied the knot in February 2024, have kept their personal life largely private. However, Yuna decided to share the special news with fans directly. She posted a photo of her baby’s sonogram alongside a heartfelt message filled with excitement, gratitude, and love.

Yuna’s heartfelt message to fans

In her announcement, Yuna expressed the overwhelming joy she’s felt as she watches her baby grow. She admitted that it still feels “awkward and hard to believe” to be entering this new role as a mother. However, she promised to focus on maintaining both physical and emotional health in the months leading up to the birth.

In her words, “A beautiful baby angel has found its way to us, and we are so grateful. Watching the baby grow day by day inside my belly, I am so happy these days.”

Yuna radiated warmth in her message, writing, “During these hot summer days, I hope that all of you will always be safe and that your lives will be full of only happy things.” She concluded with, “Let’s live happily together, our family of three.”

From idol to family life: Yuna’s journey

Yuna debuted with AOA in 2012 and remained active with the group during its peak years, showcasing her vocal talents and charm. After departing from the group and agency in 2021, she gradually shifted her focus away from idol activities. But she continued to connect with fans through social media and fitness workouts.

Her husband, Kang Jung Hoon, is a well-known producer responsible for many K-pop hits under GALACTIKA, the team behind songs for acts like TWICE and ITZY. The two have kept a relatively low profile as a couple, but have now stepped into the spotlight with this joyful baby news.

Fans shower the couple with love

Following the announcement, fans across social media flooded Yuna’s comment section with congratulatory messages. Supporters from her AOA days and beyond are celebrating the exciting update, calling it a beautiful new chapter in her life.

