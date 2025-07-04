Kaalidhar Laapata Ending Explained: Did Kaalidhar get married to Mira and go back to his brothers?

Abhishek Bachchan starrer Kaalidhar Laapata just got released on Zee 5 on July 5. Ever since the trailer was unveiled, fans have been eagerly waiting for the film. The Madhumita Sundararaman film is about love, sacrifices, betrayal, unforgettable bonds, and finding your true self. It is about a man who finds the will to live despite his world being turned upside down by the betrayal of his brothers.

Kaalidhar’s mental illness

Abhishek Bachchan’s character, Kaalidhar, is suffering from some mental illness in the film. This leads to frequent hallucinations and memory loss, which has made him a burden for his two younger brothers, Manohar, Sundar, and their wives. He was the owner of their ancestral home, which his brothers and sister wanted a share in, despite wanting to get rid of him. This was the only way Manohar and Sundar could get rid of their debts.

Manohar and Sundar’s wicked plan

The two younger brothers wanted to get Kaalidhar to sign the property away to them so that they could sell it and clear their debts. But, due to his mental condition, he was not in a state to sign, and doctors made it clear that his condition is not going to improve anytime soon. This gave rise to a wicked plan of the brothers. They decided to take Kaalidhar to Kumbh and leave him there as he wouldn’t be able to come back due to his memory loss.

But, Kaalidhar was able to find the tent his brothers were staying in Kumbh after being left, and overheard their conversation about wanting to get rid of him. This left him in shock, and he decided to leave on his own. He took a bus to Itarsi and then got off at a village named Bhojpur.

Kaalidhar meets Ballu

Kaalidhar meets a child named Ballu, who was also a loner like him. He was abandoned by his parents when he was a few months old. He was a remarkably positive boy, and eventually, his attitude changed the way Kaalidhar viewed life. Later, Kaalidhar came to know that his brothers were looking for him, but he did not want to go back.

Did Kaalidhar go back to his brothers?

Kaalidhar was supposed to marry a girl named Mira in the past, but that never happened due to family issues. Ballu forced him to find Mira, and they eventually did. It is not known whether Mira was previously married, divorced, or living a single life. But when she met Kaalidhar, she was very happy and told him that she had been waiting for him forever.

After this, Kaalidhar returns to his village, divides his property among his brothers and sister, pays off their debts, and even gives a part of the money to Ballu to enroll him in a good school. He also kept a portion for himself, broke ties with his brothers, and walked away from their lives.

The movie concludes with Kaalidhar seen wearing nice clothes and enjoying a bike ride with Mira, as well as making visits to Ballu’s school.

