Park Bom’s agency reveals why she missed 2NE1’s LA reunion performance despite being in city, shuts exit rumors

Legendary K-pop group 2NE1 made headlines with their reunion performance at the Head In The Clouds music festival in Los Angeles on June 1. While the appearance of CL, Sandara Park, and Minzy thrilled longtime fans, the absence of member Park Bom became a topic of widespread curiosity and concern.

Given that Park Bom had posted photos on Instagram just days before the event, which suggested she was in Los Angeles, fans were left puzzled. Many began questioning why she was not included in such a major appearance, especially as it marked the group’s most public reunion in years. It even prompted some fans to speculate that Park Bom has officially left the group.

D-Nation reveals why Park Bom missed the performance

After days of speculation, Park Bom’s agency D-Nation officially addressed the situation. According to a report published on June 6 by Star News, the singer was indeed in Los Angeles at one point. However, she had already returned to South Korea by mid-May, well before the group took the stage.

The agency clarified that her absence was not due to any personal or internal issues, but simply a scheduling conflict. D-Nation emphasized that all 2NE1’s members had been informed in advance. After open discussions, they mutually agreed to go ahead with the performance as a trio. The agency's statement helped put to rest unfounded rumors about a possible fallout within the group or any deliberate exclusion.

Social media activity adds to the confusion

Part of the confusion stemmed from the timing of Park Bom’s Instagram post, which appeared shortly before 2NE1’s LA performance. The photo was captioned: “On my way to the 2NE1 gathering.” It led many fans to assume she was referring to a reunion in Los Angeles.

However, subsequent reports revealed that the "gathering" in question actually took place in Korea prior to the U.S. event. All four members had reunited privately to reconnect and maintain their bond, even though only three went on to perform publicly at the festival.

Group bond remains intact

Despite the online buzz surrounding Park Bom’s absence, the group’s members have taken steps to show that their connection remains unshaken. Sandara Park tagging Park Bom in her festival photos on Instagram was seen by fans as a strong gesture of unity and affection. This simple yet meaningful act reassured many that the group bond remains positive.

The support between the members was also visible in past interactions. And this latest event suggests that 2NE1 continues to operate with mutual respect, regardless of individual schedules or availability.

Could a full 2NE1 reunion still happen?

As of now, there’s no confirmed plan for a full 2NE1 comeback, but the recent reunion has certainly rekindled excitement among fans. Many are hopeful that this performance is just the beginning, and that future stages will feature all four original members together again.

