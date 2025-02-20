Lee Min Ho reacts for first time in 2NE1's Park Bom dating rumors; know what his side states

Lee Min Ho, top-class Hallyustar, has finally reacted to long-running dating rumors with singer 2NE1's Park Bom. On February 20, an official from Lee Min Ho's agency shared their response to Top Star News about the recently rising questions concerning the Boys Over Flowers star's relationship status. The rep from MYM Entertainment denied any romantic relations with Park Bom, who keeps claiming that the actor is her husband despite multiple refusals from her own company.

Lee Min Ho's management label said, "Actor Lee Min Ho has no personal acquaintance with Park Bom. The dating rumors are completely groundless", thereby shutting down all speculation around their relationship. The two famed stars have not known to be friends or even acquaintances in the past; however, Park Bom's recent actions on her social media account(s) have raised questions, making the actor's side finally speak out.

Park Bom has been repeatedly posting updates on her Instagram account, calling Lee Min Ho her 'husband.' When her own agency deleted the post, the 2NE1 star went ahead and created another social media account claiming relations with the Pachinko actor.

Her rep once again stepped in to clarify that as she was watching The Heirs currently, the singer was enamored by the character played by Lee Min Ho. The posts were said to have been in response to her fanship and without any ulterior motives.

Advertisement

Park Bom is known to be a fan of Lee Min Ho and has previously expressed her affection similarly, making unilateral claims on her social media account. Fans have stepped ahead to demand better management for the star. Meanwhile, some are also worrying about her mental state and asking for her to rest instead of continuing to perform on the ongoing 2NE1 tour. However, many have also defended the singer's actions, saying that this is normal behavior for a fan who wishes to express their liking of a globally famous actor.

Meanwhile, Lee Min Ho currently stars in When the Stars Gossip alongside Gong Hyo Jin, a space love drama between an OBGYN turned tourist and an astronaut.