2NE1's Park Bom criticized for ‘low energy’ amid Lee Min Ho dating rumors; Agency says ‘Was a matter...'

2NE1’s Park Bom has recently been at the center of discussions due to her stage performance during the group’s ongoing tour, as well as a social media post that sparked unexpected rumors. Now, according to a representative from her team, the singer is taking time to rest and rebuild her strength ahead of 2NE1’s Welcome Back encore concert in Seoul.

Park Bom’s on-stage energy became a topic of debate after 2NE1’s Asia Tour concert in Macau, where some fans noticed that she was not as physically active as her fellow members. The lack of movement led to speculation about her condition, with some even questioning her dedication to performing. Addressing these concerns, a representative from Park Bom’s team spoke out on February 27, emphasizing that the issue was not due to a lack of effort or enthusiasm but rather her struggle with stamina.

As reported by AllKpop, “It was only a matter of stamina. She had no intention of appearing insincere”, the representative clarified. The representative further assured fans that Park Bom is actively working on regaining her strength to prepare for 2NE1’s encore concert in April.

The representative explained that Park Bom often experiences fatigue as performances progress, which affects her energy levels toward the end of the show. To prepare for her next scheduled appearance at 2NE1’s encore concert in Seoul, she is currently focusing on improving her stamina and prioritizing her mental well-being.

Advertisement

Adding to the discussions surrounding Park Bom, the singer recently stirred online buzz with a controversial Instagram post involving actor Lee Min Ho. She referred to him as “my husband”, leading to a flurry of speculation among fans and netizens. Some began to wonder if there was a hidden connection between the two, while others dismissed it as a lighthearted joke.

However, as speculation grew, Lee Min Ho’s agency quickly stepped in to clarify, stating that the actor has no personal relationship with Park Bom. This firm denial effectively put an end to the rumors, but the situation left fans divided. Some found humor in her affectionate post, while others felt that it was inappropriate and could be misinterpreted.

Despite recent controversies, Park Bom remains focused on preparing for 2NE1’s highly anticipated Welcome Back encore concert at KSPO Dome in Seoul on April 12-13. While she has faced challenges, both on stage and online, her fans continue to support her, hoping to see her at her best for the upcoming concert.