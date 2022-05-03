Janhvi Kapoor rocks tie-dye rainbow pants, teams it up with a crop top; PHOTOS

Bollywood is full of talented actors. Janhvi Kapoor has become one of the most bankable actresses. Despite being a few films old, she has already garnered a massive fan following. The gorgeous diva never fails to make their fans go gaga over her fashion game whenever she steps out of her house or makes public appearances together. She even has kept her fans entertained with glamorous posts and pictures online. Janhvi is a fashionista and her beautiful looks always go viral. Speaking of which, Janhvi astonished everyone as she got papped today. Thanks to our paparazzi, we got some of her glimpses.

Interestingly, Janhvi made a statement in tie-dye rainbow pants as she wore a crop top and sneakers. She tied her hair in ponytails and dished out major summer fashion goals. The Dhadak star donned a beautiful chain and sealed her look. In short, she looked effortlessly divine. Janhvi Kapoor was kind enough to pause and pose for the shutterbugs.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the 2021 horror-comedy Roohi alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. She now has Mili and Goodluck Jerry in the pipeline. Good Luck Jerry is produced by Colour Yellow Production, LYCA Productions and Sundial Entertainment, and is scheduled to hit theatres later this year. Apart from this, she will also be featuring in Mr & Mrs Mahi, where she will be sharing screen space with Rajkummar for the second time. She recently announced her digital debut in the Nitesh Tiwari directorial Bawaal where she will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan.

