Ryu Jun Yeol and Sul Kyung Gu to lead psychological thriller The Rat on Netflix; all we know from Korean folklore-inspired plot to cast and more

Netflix is bringing audiences a thrilling psychological drama that blends modern paranoia with ancient folklore. Titled The Rat, the upcoming series has officially confirmed its leads: powerhouse actors Ryu Jun Yeol and Sul Kyung Gu. Both stars are known for their commanding performances and critically acclaimed roles in film and television. The casting marks their first-ever collaboration.

At the heart of The Rat is Moon Jae, a reclusive novelist. He has built his life around solitude, shunning the chaos of society in favor of a quiet, controlled existence. But his world begins to unravel in terrifying ways. It starts with a seemingly small technical glitch: his phone's fingerprint recognition suddenly fails.

Then his trusted friend, who had handled his personal affairs, vanished without notice. With no one to turn to and no way to prove his identity, Moon Jae is thrust into a nightmarish reality. His name, fortune, and entire existence have been hijacked by a shadowy figure known only as ‘The Rat.’ Ryu Jun Yeol steps into the role of Moon Jae, capturing the internal collapse of a man who begins to question not just his reality, but his very sense of self.

To reclaim his stolen life, Moon Jae turns to an unlikely ally: No Ja. He is a ruthless debt collector with a murky past and even murkier motives. Portrayed by veteran actor Sul Kyung Gu, No Ja is not just a loan shark but also runs a private investigation firm. He’s the kind of man who doesn’t ask questions if the money’s good. Ironically, No Ja once chased Moon Jae for an unpaid loan.

Now, circumstances force them into an uneasy partnership, bound by desperation and mutual mistrust. What follows is a relentless manhunt filled with suspense, twists, and moral ambiguity. The duo set out to uncover the true identity of the Rat, a man who might not even be fully human.

Adding an eerie layer to the storyline is its inspiration: a well-known Korean folktale that suggests, “If a mouse eats a fingernail, it becomes human.” The Rat takes this haunting idea and reimagines it in a contemporary setting. This creates a genre-bending series that teeters between psychological drama and dark fantasy.

The series is adapted from a popular webtoon. Production is currently underway, and fans can expect more casting updates and a release schedule in the coming months. If early reactions are anything to go by, The Rat may just redefine what it means to lose and reclaim one’s identity.

