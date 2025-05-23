Miss Undercover Boss: Go Kyung Pyo in talks to play Park Shin Hye’s boss in office comedy, know plot and character details

Miss Undercover Boss is an upcoming tvN K-drama about an elite securities supervisor who goes undercover to investigate suspicious activity at a securities firm during the IMF crisis of the late 1990s. In March 2025, Park Shin Hye was confirmed to play the lead role of the financial regulator and on May 23, Go Kyung Pyo was reported to be in talks to star as her boss in the drama, by K-media Sports Chosun.

Advertisement

An entertainment industry insider told the media outlet, "Go Kyung Pyo will be the main character of the drama Miss Undercover Boss." However, there hasn't been any confirmation from the actor or his agency as of yet. If the news is indeed true, we will be seeing him in another CEO role after the 2020 series Private Lives and Don't Dare to Dream (2016). In Miss Undercover Boss, Go Kyung Pyo is to star as Shin Jung Woo, the new CEO of Hanmin Securities. He is a corporate raider, he returns to Yeouido with dark ambitions.

Shin Jung Woo will develop an interest in rookie employee Sammo Hung (played by Park Shin Hye), potentially leading to the classic haters-to-lovers situation. Sammo Hung, in reality, is an undercover agent, a 35-year-old ace securities supervisor, who infiltrates the Yeouido firm by posing as a 20-year-old. Her unofficial mission is to investigate illicit activities of Hanmin Securities, when the 1997 IMF foreign exchange crisis is right around the corner.

Advertisement

Park Shin Hye will take on the dual challenge of portraying two distinct characters– a sharp, high-achieving financial regulator and an inexperienced office rookie. Despite its comedic label, Miss Undercover Boss tackles serious issues. The story will explore the dynamics between Shin Jung Woo, known for his cold demeanor and good looks, and quick-witted Sammo Hung, as their paths intersect in unexpected ways.

The 16-episode drama will be helmed by director Park Seon Ho and penned by writer Moon Hyun Kyung, with a targeted release in the first half of 2026.

ALSO READ: Park Shin Hye, Kim Jae Young's The Judge from Hell confirms season 2 production, gets honored at NY film festival