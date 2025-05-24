Game Changer: Ram Charan film's editor Shameer Muhammed calls working with director Shankar ‘horrible experience’

Game Changer, starring Ram Charan in the lead role, hit the big screens on January 10, 2025. Though the hype was immense, the movie failed miserably at the box office and was panned by critics. Now, its editor has also slammed director Shankar and called working with him a horrible experience.

In an interview with Kaumudy Movies, editor Shameer Muhammed said, “Working with Shankar sir was a horrible experience. He would fix one date for editing, but he would come after 10 days. The same continued for a few days, and I went on to stay in Chennai for 300-350 days.”

Later on, Shameer opted out of working on the film after he had to pass on 2-3 film offers due to the pending work on Game Changer and Shankar’s archaic working timeline. Following his exit, the movie was edited by Ruben.

Interestingly, Shameer Muhammed revealed that the Ram Charan starrer was originally 7.5 hours in length, and he was the one who managed to trim it down to 3 hours, after which Shankar came in and shortened it to 2.45 hours.

For those unaware, Shameer Muhammed is an editor and producer popularly known for his works in Malayalam cinema. Starting off his career as an editor in ad films and album videos, the filmmaker debuted in Malayalam cinema with the Dulquer Salmaan starrer Charlie.

The editor is quite well-known for his works in popular films like Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM), Marco, Rekhachithram, and more. He had recently edited the Tovino Thomas starrer Narivetta, currently running in theaters.

Coming to Game Changer, the Ram Charan-starring political action drama featured the tale of an honest IAS officer who tries to reform the political system. However, with corrupt politicians along his way, the man has to deal with them with strength and intelligence.

With Ram Charan in dual roles as father and son, the film featured Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Srikanth, and many more in key roles.

Moving ahead, Ram Charan is currently involved in the works of his film Peddi with director Buchi Babu Sana, releasing on March 27, 2025.

