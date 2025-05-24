The Mononoke Lecture Logs Of Chuzenji-Sensei Episode 8: Kanna Finds Reaper’s Score, Release Date And More

In ‘The Monster Cat Is Here,’ Kanna and Atsuko take in a stray cat and bring it to Atsuko’s home. With Chizuko and Yukie’s help, they clean it and name it Pomegranate. Chizuko’s missing hand mirror is later found by the cat, prompting Akihiko to suspect it is a Kinka-byo.

Meanwhile, Akihiko helps resolve a dispute over a pawned backpack, revealing the buyer unknowingly possessed hidden money. After resolving the issue, Akihiko looks for a suitable bowl for Pomegranate, now part of the family.

The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-Sensei Episode 8 will center on one of the school’s seven mysteries involving a cursed musical score said to summon death to those who see it. While cleaning the old school building as punishment, Kanna and her classmates will discover a strange, nonsensical sheet of music.

While they dismiss it, music teacher Mr. Sugimoto will react with visible distress. As his condition deteriorates and he is later attacked by a masked assailant, questions will arise whether the curse of the so-called “Reaper’s Score” is real.

The Mononoke Lecture Logs Of Chuzenji-Sensei Episode 8 will either be titled ‘The Reaper’s Score’ or ‘Shinigami Sheet Music,’ depending on the translation. is scheduled to premiere in Japan on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, beginning with a Teletext broadcast at 1:30 am JST, followed by BS Teletext on May 28 at 12:30 am JST.

Japanese viewers can start streaming The Mononoke Lecture Logs Of Chuzenji-Sensei Episode 8 from 2:30 am JST on May 27 via U-NEXT, Lemino, Anime Hodai, and Anime Times. From June 1, it will also be available on ABEMA, d Anime Store, Hulu, Bandai Channel, and Amazon Prime Video Japan. Ani-One Asia will stream the subtitled version on YouTube for South and Southeast Asia.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

