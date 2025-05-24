Once Upon A Witch's Death Episode 9: Magic Tree Threatens Lapis—Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More
Once Upon A Witch's Death Episode 9 sees Meg face a dangerous mission to neutralize a magic-contaminated tree threatening Lapis. Don’t miss it—release date, recap, and more inside.
In ‘The Family Bewitched by A Devil,’ Meg is too busy with the Planet Core Project to collect tears. She notices a magical scar on Mary, and Faust identifies it as a devil’s brand, revealing Mary’s father, Ted, made her a sacrifice.
Forbidden to interfere, Meg investigates secretly and confirms Mary’s mother, Jill, bears the same mark. Ted captures all three, declaring he sacrificed his family to escape his miserable life. Faust intervenes, banishing Ted and the devil to Hell, losing her thumb in the process. Jill and Mary relocate to start over.
Meg will be asked to address a massive tree corrupted by excessive magic absorption in Once Upon A Witch's Death Episode 9, as it now poses a serious threat to the entire town of Lapis. If not removed quickly, the tainted tree could trigger a widespread magical disaster.
While evaluating the situation, Meg will encounter a mysterious girl atop the tree who initiates an conversation. Their meeting will likely influence how Meg proceeds with the dangerous task and may involve gathering another tear as she faces this magical crisis
Once Upon A Witch's Death Episode 9, titled ‘The Old Giant Tree Sleeps,’ will be released in Japan on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. This translates to a same-day release for most international fans, with release times varying by region and time zone.
The episode will air on Japanese networks such as AT-X, Tokyo MX, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, and BS11 and will be available for streaming on ABEMA and d-anime Store. Globally, Crunchyroll will stream Once Upon a Witch's Death Episode 9 with English subtitles post-broadcast.
For more updates on the Once Upon A Witch's Death anime, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.
ALSO READ: Once Upon A Witch's Death Episode 8: Meg Encounters A Devil; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More