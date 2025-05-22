Resident Playbook Success: Go Yoon Jung, Kang You Seok and more head to Bali for 7-day team retreat

As reported by News1, the Resident Playbook cast—Go Yoon Jung, Jung Joon Won, Kang You Seok, Han Ye Ji, and Shin Shi Ah—are gearing up for a 7-day, 8-night work retreat in Bali from May 26 to June 2. Call it a mix of chill and celebration, a well-deserved break to reset, vibe, and soak in the glow of the show’s success.

According to News1, the lead cast - Go Yoon Jung, Jung Joon Won, Kang You Seok, Han Ye Ji, and Shin Shi Ah—will be heading to Bali for a special work retreat. The trip is scheduled from May 26 to June 2, spanning 7 nights and 8 days of rejuvenation and bonding. Well, the time or where they will stay is not revealed by the production team.

On May 15, Newsen clarified that while the trip was initially described as a holiday, it's actually being planned as a group retreat.

The production team clarified, “Rather than a reward vacation, it’s more of a team trip. Some of the cast and crew members are preparing a workshop-style getaway to celebrate the end of the series. The schedule has not been finalized, and both the location and timing are still being arranged.” They also added, “Due to scheduling conflicts, not all cast and staff members will be able to participate.”

For those unfamiliar with Resident Playbook, it’s a heartwarming and often emotional medical drama set at the Jongno branch of Yulje Medical Center. The series focuses on four young doctors who choose to specialize in obstetrics and gynecology—a department often overlooked in a time when South Korea’s birth rate continues to decline.

But the story goes far beyond just the numbers. It beautifully explores the personal and professional struggles of these residents as they navigate the chaos of hospital life, form deep friendships, and gradually grow into the roles of compassionate and skilled doctors.

The series struck a chord with audiences nationwide, with its finale achieving a remarkable 8.1% average rating and peaking at 9.2%, according to Nielsen Korea’s nationwide paid household data. It also secured the top spot in its time slot across all TV channels, including terrestrial networks. Notably, Resident Playbook is a spin-off of the much-loved series Hospital Playlist, and it has certainly lived up to the legacy.

In the series:

Go Youn Jung played Oh In Young

Shin Shi Ah portrayed Pyo Nam Gyeong

Kang You Seok was Um Jae

Han Ye Ji played Kim Sa Bi

and Jung Joon Won took on the role of senior resident Koo Do Woon.

With the show’s success and their stellar performances, this retreat to Bali is not just a break—it’s a celebration of their journey, both on-screen and off.

