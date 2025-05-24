‘Has has ke paagal…’: Vindu Dara Singh breaks down remembering working with Mukul Dev in upcoming film Son Of Sardaar 2

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Bollywood actor Mukul Dev, known for memorable roles in films like Son of Sardaar, R… Rajkumar, and Jai Ho, passed away on May 23 at 54. He had wrapped up the shooting for Son of Sardaar 2 before his untimely demise, co-starring Ajay Devgn. Now, his funeral is taking place in New Delhi which is being attended by co-star Vindu Dara Singh. Vindu became emotional recalling their time on set and added that audiences are in for a laughter-filled ride thanks to his effortless comic timing.

At Mukul Dev’s funeral in Delhi, an emotional Vindu Dara Singh, his Son of Sardaar co-star, broke down while remembering him. Recalling their bond as the inseparable duo Tony and Tito from the film, Vindu said, “Hum aadha ho gaye hai. Tony (played by Mukul Dev) and Tito (played by Vindu Dara Singh) Son Of Sardaar mein ek hai.” (We feel incomplete now. Tony (played by Mukul Dev) and Tito (played by Vindu Dara Singh) are one in Son of Sardaar).

He went on to say, “Picture khatam ho gayi hai, 25 July ko lagegi. Aap sab usko pyaar de dena, has has ke pagal ho jaoge. Mujhe samajh nahi aata yeh hum sabko chhod ke chale gaye, lekin hum sab ke dil mein Mukul hai aur wo sadev amar rahega. Son Of Sardaar 2 mein bahut hi kamaal ka kaam kiya hai.” (The film is complete and will be released on July 25. Please shower it with love — it’ll have you laughing nonstop. I still can’t believe he left us so suddenly, but Mukul will forever live in our hearts. He’s done an outstanding job in Son Of Sardaar 2).

Vindu also recalled, “August mein ek mahina humne shooting ki uske saath scotland mein. Aur humne dekha ki usne weight gain kiya tha toh exercise karayi Ajay Devgn ne. Sanju (Sanjay Dutt) bhi gusse mein aa gaya tha. Sab gusse mein aa gaye the. Aur wo exercise karne lag gaya.” (We spent a month filming in Scotland together in August. When everyone noticed Mukul had put on some weight, Ajay Devgn pushed him to work out. Even Sanju (Sanjay Dutt) got upset. Everyone was on his case, and that’s when he seriously started exercising).

He added, “Bahut fit karke bheja tha phir wapis aa ke yaha weight gain kar liya. Ghar pe baitha rehta tha. Main cheez hai ki bahut saaf, acha aur nek insaan tha, bahut ache dil ka tha. Aap sab use pyaar de.” (He had gotten really fit by the time we wrapped up, but after coming back, he put on weight again since he stayed home a lot. The main thing is—he was a genuinely kind, honest, and warm-hearted person. Please shower him with love).

As per a report in IANS, Mukul Dev passed away on the night of May 23, 2025. His friend reached his home the next day after learning about his demise. The report further added that the reason behind his demise isn’t clear yet.

