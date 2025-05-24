Dandadan Chapter 196: Momo To Team Up With Kito Family—Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More
After Typhoon Human's sudden attack, Dandadan Chapter 196 may show Momo’s group teaming up with the Kitos. Don’t miss it—get the release details and more here.
The last Dandadan chapter, titled ‘It's a Typhoon Direct Hit,’ began with Jiji warning everyone about the typhoon and airborne sharks. This prompted Bamora to verify, while Unji expressed curiosity. A shark crashed into the plane, shocking Momo and Jiji. Seiko ordered everyone to secure themselves and wear oxygen masks.
Bamora enlarged to seal the breach. As more frozen sharks struck the aircraft, the temperature dropped. Seiko, impaired by medication, simply confirmed the urgency. Momo identified the Typhoon Human as a living cryptid. Seiko rejected retreat and decided it had to be destroyed, targeting the frozen shark as the key.
Dandadan Chapter 196 is expected to follow Seiko’s plan immediately, with Momo, her group, and the Kito family cooperating due to time constraints. To counter the Typhoon Human, they will attempt to eject the frozen sharks from the aircraft simultaneously.
Vamola will likely exit the plane, enlarge, and physically hurl the sharks into the ocean. However, just as their strategy shows signs of success, the Typhoon Human will very likely retaliate, potentially complicating their mission and escalating the threat.
Dandadan Chapter 196 is set to be officially released at 12 am JST on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. For international readers, this will be available on Monday, June 2, 2025, with release times adjusted to local time zones.
Dandadan Chapter 196 will be accessible for free on official platforms like VIZ Media, Shueisha's MANGA Plus, and Shonen Jump+. While VIZ Media and MANGA Plus offer the first three chapters for free, Shonen Jump+ requires a subscription for full access to the series.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.
