Box Office: Bhool Chuk Maaf sees a spike on day 2; Mission Impossible 8 and Final Destination 6 sees a surge too

The Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi led Bhool Chuk Maaf is seeing an upward trend in business on the second day. According to early estimates, the film is looking to collect in the range of Rs 9.50 crore, taking the two-day total to Rs 16.50 crore. There was an offer of discounted tickets on the opening day, and the film has managed to show a growth even after the discontinuation of the same on day two, surpassing the general industry expectations by a margin.

In the post pandemic world, all films produced by Maddock have over-indexed vis-à-vis the generation expectations: ranging from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Munjya, Stree 2, Chaavva and now Bhool Chuk Maaf.

Bhool Chuk Maaf Day Wise Box Office:

Friday: Rs 7.00 crore*

Saturday: Rs 9.50 crore (Expected)

Total: Rs 16.50 crore*

The Tom Cruise led Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning is showing an impressive jump in the biz on 2nd Saturday, as early estimates are indicating 8th day business in the range of Rs 7.00 crore. With this, the total collections of Mission Impossible 8 stands at Rs 62.50 crore, and the film will stand around the Rs 70 crore mark at the end of second weekend. The film will be aiming at a finish around the Rs 85 crore mark, with a shot towards the Rs 90 crore number too, depending on the trend in third weekend, falling short of the last Mission Impossible Film, Dead Reckoning, which collected Rs 106 crore in India. Though an average success, the film has underperformed vis-à-vis the pre-release expectations in India.

Mission Impossible Day Wise Box Office:

Week One: Rs 51.50 crore (6 Days)

Friday: Rs 4.00 crore

2nd Saturday: Rs 7.00 crore (Expected)

Total: Rs 62.50 crore

Another Hollywood release, Final Destination: Bloodlines is seeing a superlative trend at the box office in India, as the film is looking to collect around Rs 4.00 crore on 2nd Saturday, taking the total collections to Rs 38.25 crore. The total of film at the end of second weekend will stand around the Rs 43 crore mark, and the sixth film of Final Destination franchise will aim to close its run in India with collections around Rs 60 crore. The film is a clean hit at the box office in India.

Final Destination: Bloodlines Day Wise Box Office

Week One: Rs 32.25 crore (8 Days)

2nd Friday: Rs 2.20 crore

2nd Sunday: Rs 3.80 crore (Expected)

Total: Rs 38.25 crore

