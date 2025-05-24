Vishal gives shoutout to his soon-to-be wife Sai Dhanshika, unveils FIRST trailer of her film Yogi Da

Vishal and Sai Dhanshika have been making the headlines ever since the duo made their relationship official and announced the wedding date. Now, the actor has penned a short note for his soon-to-be wife, giving a shoutout to her film Yogi Da’s release.

In a post on social media, the actor shared the YouTube link to the film’s trailer and said, “Happy to release the trailer of the film #YogiDa starring Sai Dhanshika and others produced by #SenthilKumar and directed by #GouthamKrishna.”

The actor went on to wish the cast and crew for the film’s grand success at the box office and described the trailer as interesting and intriguing. He specifically took the name of Ganesh Master and described how he has crafted an action heroine, which is rare in cinema these days.

“Congrats #SaiDhanshika! Your hard work shows very much in the trailer in every shot. You will definitely see positive results for this and a big boost for your career in future. God bless,” the actor added.

See the post here:

Yogi Da is an upcoming actioner starring Sai Dhanshika, who sets out to play a police officer in the film.

For those unaware, Vishal and Sai Dhanshika have apparently been in a relationship for quite some time and are planning to get hitched this year. After making their relationship official, the actors have announced their wedding to take place on August 29, 2025.

Coming to Vishal’s work front, the actor is next set to star in Thupparivaalan 2. The film is a sequel to his own 2017 venture, Thupparivaalan, directed by Mysskin. The action thriller featured the story of Kaniyan Poongundran, a detective assigned to solve the case of a missing dog, which leads him to figure out a string of lies and a crime racket.

With Vishal and Mysskin splitting their collaboration due to budget issues, the sequel film is said to be helmed by the actor himself, marking his directorial debut.

