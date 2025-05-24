Dhadak 2 clears with 16 shocking edits: What did CBFC really cut in Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri’s film?

Dhadak 2, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri in lead roles, faced several delays over certification issues. It revolves around a love story facing caste and social status barriers. The upcoming film is the sequel to the 2018 hit film Dhadak, starring Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor. Now, as per reports, the film has been granted a U/A certificate from CBFC but after 16 major edits.

Yes, you read that right! A report in The Hindu stated that Dhadak 2 has been cleared by CBFC after 16 edits were implemented. Among the most notable edits was a dialogue hinting at a political reference, which was rephrased to soften its tone and avoid associations with public figures.

The board also raised red flags over multiple caste-based terms, asking for them to be muted or swapped with less provocative alternatives to maintain sensitivity. Religious references weren’t spared either. A line implying divine duty was reframed to focus on moral action instead, keeping the message inclusive. Even a Tulsidas doha was replaced by a more symbolic verse about quiet resistance packing a punch.

Another dialogue highlighting power and control was transformed into a metaphor about overlooked dominance, echoing deeper societal dynamics without naming names. All in all, the film went through a thoughtful recalibration to pass the certification test.

Meanwhile, Dhadak 2, penned and directed by Shazia Iqbal, is the sequel to the 2018 romantic drama Dhadak. Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter made their debut with this film. The first part was an adaptation of the famous Marathi film Sairat.

Dhadak 2 is being backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. It was officially announced in May last year and introduced Siddhant Chaturvedi as Neelesh and Triptii Dimri as Vidisha, respectively. In the motion poster, their sizzling chemistry could be seen and fans praised it. Later, a report in Bollywood Hungama stated that CBFC had put a halt to the film's release.

