Bhool Chuk Maaf Box Office Day 2 Early Estimates: Rajkumar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi’s fantasy romance nears Rs 16 crore mark, eyes 9 crore today

Bhool Chuk Maaf is enjoying a steady box office run, with early estimates for Day 2 suggesting collections in the Rs 9 crore range. Combined with its Day 1 earnings of Rs 7 crore, the film looks set to touch or slightly surpass the Rs 16 crore mark in two days.

Starring Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Seema Pahwa, among others, the Karan Sharma directorial is a blend of fantasy, romance, and comedy set in the vibrant backdrop of Varanasi. The story follows Ranjan, a hopeful romantic who finds himself caught in a mysterious time loop on the day of his haldi ceremony, while his bride Titli remains unaware. The inventive genre blend and emotional stakes have helped the film build momentum, especially in metro cities and tier-two regions.

The partial weekend holiday on Day 2 also contributed to the uptick in footfalls, with office-going crowds accompanying family audiences and younger viewers to showings. Despite moderate pre-release expectations, Bhool Chuk Maaf appears to be exceeding projections, rising on positive word of mouth and strong digital chatter.

However, its box office run hasn’t been without controversy. The film was, for a minute, slated for a direct-to-digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video on May 16, bypassing cinemas entirely despite a prior deal. This switch resulted in backlash from exhibitors, prompting PVR INOX to file a lawsuit against Maddock Films, citing financial damages. The Bombay High Court stepped in on May 9, issuing an interim order halting any non-theatrical release for an eight-week period post its big-screen debut.

In a private resolution that followed days later, Maddock Films and PVR INOX agreed to revise the plan: Bhool Chuk Maaf would have a theatrical release on May 23 and then begin streaming on Prime Video from June 6, after a two-week holdback.

The legal tussle might have added an unexpected layer of curiosity to the film, but it is ultimately the strong storytelling and cast performances that are pulling audiences to theaters. Even as Hollywood biggies like Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning and Final Destination: Bloodlines vie for screen space, Bhool Chuk Maaf is holding its rightful ground.

