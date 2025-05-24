Sikandar OTT Release Date: When and where to watch Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna’s action-packed drama

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan teamed up with actress Rashmika Mandanna for his action-packed film Sikandar. The film hit the theaters on March 30, 2025 worldwide and earned a modest box office collection. It is now all set for its OTT release. Curious to know when and where to watch Sikandar online? Check it out below!

When and where to watch Sikandar

Netflix India recently took to Instagram and dropped a poster of Sikandar announcing its OTT release. The caption of the post read, “Suna hai bohot log Sikandar ka intezaar kar rahe the? Sikandar aa gaya hai Netflix par raj karne. (Heard a lot of people were waiting for Sikandar? Sikandar has arrived to rule on Netflix). Watch Sikandar, out 25 May on Netflix.”

Official trailer and plot of Sikandar

The trailer of Sikandar was released a week before its theatrical release and fans went gaga over it. The 3-minute, 37-second trailer gives a glimpse of Salman Khan’s action-packed scenes with enemies, chemistry with Rashmika Mandanna, and more.

His dialogue also made waves as well. Other co-stars like Sharman Joshi, Kajal Aggarwal, Anjini Dhawan, and Sathyaraj are also seen in the trailer. Meanwhile, Rashmika singing the Lag Jaa Gale song was the major highlight.

Sikandar revolves around Sanjay Rajkot (played by Salman Khan), a beloved leader whose life falls apart after his wife Saisri (portrayed by Rashmika Mandanna) is killed by a corrupt minister. Her organs save three strangers, but they soon become targets too. Sanjay rises to protect them, turning pain into a new purpose.

Sikandar cast and crew

Sikandar is directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It features a star-studded ensemble such as Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, Anjini Dhawan, Kishore, Jatin Sarna, Sanjay Kapoor, Nawab Shah, Vishal Vashishtha, and Kishori Shahane, and more apart from Salman and Rashmika.

The film features music by Pritam, cinematography by Tirru, and editing by Vivek Harshan.

