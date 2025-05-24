Boney Kapoor was a 'mess’, Khushi’s eyes were ‘bloodshot’: Janhvi Kapoor gives insight into Homebound’s Cannes premiere

Janhvi Kapoor’s movie Homebound recently had its world premiere at the 78th Cannes Film Festival. It was the actress’ first appearance at the prestigious event. Boney Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor also accompanied her on the big day. Janhvi recently revealed that her father was a ‘mess’ while her sister’s eyes were ‘bloodshot’ after watching the movie.

In a recent interview with Sucharita Tyagi, Janhvi Kapoor was asked about Boney Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor’s reactions at the premiere of Homebound. She said that she greeted everybody but avoided her father and sister. “I saw my dad; he was howling; he was a mess. I haven’t seen him like that in a long time. And my sister’s eyes were bloodshot. I was like, ‘I’m not gonna go up to them,’” she stated. The actress added that she knew if she did, she would start crying again.

Janhvi mentioned that her father was deeply moved by the film, and it had been a long time since he reacted so strongly to any piece of art. She felt that the experience was very emotional and healing for everyone in the theater. She stated that it was a very special moment.

Homebound is Neeraj Ghaywan’s second feature film. His first movie, Masaan, starring Vicky Kaushal and Richa Chadha, was also screened at the Cannes Film Festival.

Homebound was selected in the Un Certain Regard category. Alongside Janhvi Kapoor, it stars Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa in the lead roles. The film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra. Marijke deSouza and Melita Toscan Du Plantier are the co-producers, while Martin Scorsese is the executive producer.

Earlier, during the official announcement of the film’s selection, the statement of the makers read, “We are deeply honoured & delighted to have our film officially selected for the Festival De Cannes 78th edition in the ‘Un Certain Regard’ category. It gives us immense pride to be representing our country & Indian cinema on a prestigious global platform.”

Other Bollywood celebrities who were at this year’s Cannes included Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Nitanshi Goel, and more.

