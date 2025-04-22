SEVENTEEN confirms full group comeback with 5th album HAPPY BURSTDAY, new tour, unit content and more; all we know

Popular K-pop boy band SEVENTEEN will be back with a new album and more exciting content soon. On April 21, their agency, Pledis Entertainment, shared the full-group comeback plans for next month through a short 40-second video clip. In addition to the consolidated plans for all 13 members, the agency also revealed plans for a unit comeback. The video ended with a tantalizing message, "more to come," teasing fans to wait for more content lined up.

SEVENTEEN will drop their fifth full-length album titled HAPPY BURSTDAY on May 26, 2025, at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST/5:00 AM EST). This upcoming album will be SEVENTEEN's first full-group effort since SPILL THE FEELS was released seven months ago, in October. The date of its release is significant for the K-pop group and also for CARATs (SEVENTEEN's fandom) as it marks the group’s 10th anniversary since their debut. The announcement was made through a black and grey-themed teaser, accompanied by ominous background music.

It included a semi-burnt letter with the text "HAPPY BIRTHDAY INVITATION EXCLUSIVELY FOR CARATS." It could suggest some interactive activities prepared for their fans or might be a hint at the theme of SEVENTEEN's upcoming album. Then appeared the contents of the letter, which included their comeback plans. Besides the release of HAPPY BURSTDAY, they will also embark on a new tour, however, details of whether it will be a region-specific one or a world tour are yet to be known.

More SEVENTEEN content will also be available soon, which might include the members' participation in some variety show or something else. Last but not least, they informed fans of preparing a new unit single album. Their last unit musical offering was Hoshi X Woozi's debut single album BEAM. It was released on March 10, 2025, and included the lead track 96ers, along with Pinocchio featuring So! YoON!, and Stupid Idiot.

The easygoing album was themed on a collaboration between two friends who share a strong bond. Before that, we had a BSS (Boo Seok Soon) comeback with their second single album, TELEPARTY, which was released in January this year.

