SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan says he was rejected by JYP Ent, recalls camping with TWICE's Jihyo alongside Mingyu

Third-gen K-pop groups SEVENTEEN and TWICE have shared a decade-long friendship, which naturally blossomed as both groups debuted around the same time in 2015. During Jihyo's 20th-year milestone celebration in the K-pop industry, Seungkwan shared some behind-the-scenes stories about his initial encounter with JYP Entertainment, the agency behind TWICE, and also revealed how he and Mingyu got close to Jihyo.

Seungkwan auditioned for JYP Entertainment before joining Pledis Entertainment

SEVENTEEN's vocalist Seungkwan was one of the friend group members of Jihyo who joined the artist's 20th anniversary party. During then, he playfully revealed being envious of her, as she was able to crack her first audition with JYP Entertainment. When Jihyo shared that she joined the agency as an acting trainee back in 2005, Seungkwan cut her off, saying, "I'm jealous. I actually failed my JYP audition in 2010."

Sharing the reason for participating in the audition process, the SEVENTEEN member stated, "It was the only agency that came all the way to Jeju Island. If you dig through their old hard drives, you’ll probably find me in there somewhere." Besides this, Seungkwan jovially shared another reason for being salty towards the TWICE members. However, he said in pure humor and then also mentioned that gradually, the members of the two groups become good friends.

Check out the full video here:

Seungkwan and Mingyu got close to Jihyo by camping with her family

Seungkwan said, “We weren’t close from the beginning. We gradually became friends as the years went by." Recalling the incident which brought him and Mingyu close to Jihyo, he shared, "One day, Mingyu invited me to come hang out, and I ended up going to the campsite that Jihyo’s parents run. That’s when I got close to her younger siblings too.”

The incident served as an ice-breaker between them and paved the way for a decade-long friendship. Overall, the 20th anniversary event was filled with fun moments, showcasing the natural cameraderie between K-pop artists belonging to various agencies. Besides the SEVENTEEN members, the other attendees of the event were TWICE’s Nayeon and Jeongyeon, GOT7’s BamBam, DAY6’s Sungjin, I.O.I’s Sejeong and Nayoung.

