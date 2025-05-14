Gong Myung, Sooyoung's Second Shot at Love BEATS Kang Ha Neul-Go Min Si's Tastefully Yours by 1.8 percent in viewership debuts

Two new romantic comedy K-dramas premiered this week, with their first two episodes airing on May 12 and 13 (Monday, Tuesday). Production house tvN triumphed over Genie TV as Second Shot at Love beat Tastefully Yours in terms of debut domestic viewership, as reported by Celeb Media on May 13. Although the two dramas share similar lighthearted and entertaining storylines, the audience's responses to them have been very different.

Second Shot at Love, starring Gong Myung and Sooyoung, made a remarkable debut with its first episode achieving a notable peak viewership rating of 5.7% and averaging 4.3% in Seoul. According to Nielsen Korea, the episode's nationwide viewership rating on paid platforms was 3.4%, yet it managed to top the ratings list of cable and general programming channels within its time slot. While this drama made a strong impression with its debut, Tastefully Yours didn't achieve the desired results.

Culinary drama Tastefully Yours premiered with an underwhelming viewer response. Its first episode recorded only a 1.6% rating in both the Seoul metropolitan area and in entire South Korea. The drama generated great buzz before its premiere due to the casting of talented actors like Kang Ha Neul, Go Min Si and Kim Shin Rok. However, it could not live up to the hype and wasn't received well by the domestic viewers.

This series, which airs on Netflix every Monday and Tuesday, is about a food conglomerate heir, Han Beom Woo (Kang Ha Neul), who sets out to find impressive recipes which might fetch his fine diner three stars. He goes to any extent to stop his competitors from taking over the market, but his resolve gets shaken as he starts falling for Mo Yeon Joo (Go Min Si). The show is based on the 'opposites attract' concept, just like its rival drama, Second Shot at Love.

The latter revolves around a woman named Han Geum Ju (Sooyoung) who decides to quit drinking after being diagnosed with alcohol dependency. During then, she is reunited with her first love, Seo Ui Jun (Gong Myung), who is now a psychiatrist and is known for his dislike of alcohol.

