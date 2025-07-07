Snowdrop reunion: Jung Hae In, Heo Nam Jun and more support Jisoo at BLACKPINK concert, Kim Hye Yoon missing

BLACKPINK’s 2-day concerts at the famed Goyang Stadium in South Korea saw an outpouring of K-pop and K-drama celebrities. It seemed that everyone from BTS’ J-Hope to members of groups TWICE, SEVENTEEN, Red Velvet, LE SSERAFIM, BABYMONSTER, TREASURE, WINNER, I-DLE, IVE, and more were in attendance. Meanwhile, the acting list included Jung Jae In, Jung Ho Yeon, Lee Soo Hyuk, Hyeri, Kim Jiwon, Lee Dong Hwi, and more. In a new update from backstage, the cast of Jisoo’s debut K-drama Snowdrop had gathered to celebrate her performance at the historic venue.

Snowdrop team gathers for BLACKPINK's Jisoo

Actress Jung Shin Hye shared photos of the cast members posing with the singer-turned-actor. Yoon Se Ah, Jung Eugene, Jung Yi Seo, Choi Hee Jin, Heo Nam Jun, Ahn Dong Goo, and Jung Hae In could be seen in the photos.

Noticeably, actress Kim Hye Yoon, who played Gye Bun Ok, Jisoo’s Eun Yeong Ro’s friend, turned enemy on the show. The two have previously shown how close and supportive they are of each other. So it is assumed that only another K-drama shoot or other filming schedule could have kept the younger actress, who is also known to be a fan of the BLACKPINK girls.

Meanwhile, the actors seemed to have had a lot of fun at the concert, thanking Jisoo for the invite and celebrating her stadium show with loud cheers. They called it ‘dream-like’ and showered love over all four members, including Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. Other invites from Jisoo are said to have been to Hyeri, Lee Soo Hyuk, and BTS member J-Hope, whose attendance caused an uproar at the venue. He is the first from the septet to be spotted at a BLACKPINK concert, and anyone who is aware of K-pop lore would be shocked to see him in the audience.

Meanwhile, the quartet is all set to drop their new song JUMP sometime this week, after debuting it at the DEADLINE World Tour’s Goyang concerts this past weekend.

