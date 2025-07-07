Jackie Shroff's wife Ayesha Shroff left her luxurious life to marry him, stayed in 1-room chawl, stood in line for washroom and…

It is not a hidden fact that Jackie Shroff used to live in a chawl in Mumbai. He continued living there even after becoming a star. His struggle and transition from the chawl to the bungalows is remarkable. But yet another interesting story of his life is how he met his wife, Ayesha Shroff. The actor met her when she was only 14, and she left her luxurious lifestyle to live with him in a one-room chawl and even stood in queues for the washroom.

Advertisement

Talking about their love story, Jackie Shroff, in an interview with Filmfare, spoke about how it was love at first sight for him after he saw Ayesha travelling in a bus in Mumbai. He saw her hanging by holding the handle, and he instantly told himself that he would marry her. After becoming friends, he used to go for auditions along with Ayesha, who got a lead actress role in Teri Baahon Mein, and he was rejected.

Ayesha did not hesitate even for a minute to follow Jackie to his one-room chawl where he was living as a struggling actor. The actor said, “My house was running in Rs 30 when I was living in a chawl. Nobody expected anything from me. My wife stayed in one room with me at the chawl, and she queued in line to go to the washroom. I lived 33 years at the chawl.”

Further, praising his wife, Shroff revealed that Ayesha was the daughter of Vir Chakra-awarded Air Vice Marshal and later the head of HAL, Ranjan Dutt. She came from a well-to-do family and supported Jackie during his struggling days. She even sold her house to get him a house.

Advertisement

Opening up on if Ayesha’s father had any reservations regarding their wedding, Jackie said, “No, he didn’t object, he must have seen my intention. He must have thought that I was a horse for the long race. I know I wasn’t how a young lad should have been, but maybe they trusted me and I haven’t let their trust down.”

On the work front, Jackie Shroff will soon be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s King.

ALSO READ: What is the age gap between Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody? Know about their love story and more here