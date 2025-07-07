Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom gets NEW release date, promo promises his intense comeback

Kingdom, starring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role, is finally hitting the big screens. The makers have officially unveiled a release promo, announcing the date as July 31, 2025.

Kingdom Release Date Promo

Unveiling the new promo, the makers penned, “One man. A heart full of fury. A world that pushed too far. Now it’s CARNAGE time.”

Watch the intense release date announcement here:

The short glimpse of the Kingdom presented a variety of visuals featuring Vijay Deverakonda in an intense avatar. The actor was seen turning on his action mode, gearing up to become the protector people need, underlining how he is ready to face any challenge.

Earlier, the film was scheduled to release on March 28, 2025, but owing to post-production delays, the makers opted to postpone it to May 31, 2025. Now, the movie is finally slated to release on July 31, 2025, making it official by the makers.

The much-delayed project is expected to be released in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi languages, with initially 3 teasers of the movie being unveiled. Each teaser had a voice-over narration by Jr NTR, Suriya, and Ranbir Kapoor, respectively.

About Kingdom

Kingdom, starring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role, is touted to be a spy actioner, directed by Jersey fame Gowtam Tinnanuri. The film is said to be the first installment in a planned duology, with a sequel to have a different storyline.

While more details about the film are yet to be confirmed, Kingdom is expected to narrate the tale of a man’s rise in protecting his people. Apart from the Arjun Reddy actor, the movie would have Mr Bachchan fame Bhagyashri Borse and Satyadev as the co-leads.

Kingdom’s musical tracks and background scores are crafted by Anirudh Ravichander, making it the rockstar’s first collaboration with Vijay.

Coming to Vijay Deverakonda’s work front, the actor was last seen in a lead role in the romantic action drama, The Family Star. The Parasuram directorial featured Mrunal Thakur as the female lead.

Moving ahead, the actor has lined up his next films like VD14 with Shyam Singha Roy director Rahul Sankrityan and SVC59 with Ravi Kiran Kola.

