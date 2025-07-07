Ramayana star cast fees: Here's how much Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi are being paid for Nitesh Tiwari's Rs 1600 crore film

Ramayana is one of the most expensive movies to be released in Indian cinema. Led by Ranbir Kapoor, the magnum opus is a two-part live-action saga co-starring Sai Pallavi and Yash in crucial roles. The first installment of the mythological movie will arrive next year. With speculation regarding their fees floating around, let's take a look at how much the star cast of Ramayana is charging for their roles.

Ranbir Kapoor Charging Rs 150 Crore For Ramayana? Rs 75 Crore For Each Part

Reportedly, Ranbir Kapoor is touted as the highest paid actor of the Ramayana franchise. Ranbir, who is cast as Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming directorial venture, is believed to be charging Rs 75 crore each for Part 1 and Part 2 of the duology. Thus, the total fee for the 42-year-old actor would be a whopping Rs 150 crore.

Here's How Much Remuneration Sai Pallavi Will Receive

South actors Sai Pallavi and Yash are charging hefty fees for their respective roles as well. As per reports, Sai Pallavi, who will be playing the role of Goddess Sita in Ramayana, is taking home Rs 12 crore, i.e. Rs 6 crore per part of the duology.

Yash To Take Home Rs 100 Crore?

Kannada actor Yash has been cast as demon king, Ravana in Ramayana. He is co-producing Ranbir Kapoor-starrer under the banner of his production house, Monster Mind Creations. Yash is reportedly charging Rs 50 crore per part of the mythological movie, bringing the total fee to Rs 100 crore. For the uninitiated, is best known for his period action film series, KGF. Reportedly, his role in the first installment will be limited and will take over in the second part.

Earlier, it was reported that Ramayana is being produced on a massive budget with its production cost reaching at Rs 1600 crore. The makers have invested Rs 900 crore in the first part and the remaining Rs 700 crore will be utilized in the second part.

Jointly produced by Namit Malhotra of DNEG and Prime Focus Studios, Ramayana also stars actors like Sunny Deol, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Ravi Dubey, Kajal Aggarwal, Amitabh Bachchan, Arun Govil, and many more. While the first part will arrive on Diwali 2026, the second installment will be released on Diwali 2027.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned salaries of the actors are reported by (Firstpost and Republic World). In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

