Love Island USA Season 7 Fame Cierra Ortega’s Parents React to Her Sudden Exit: ‘One of the Most Painful…’

Cierra Ortega took an exit from the Love Island season 7 after the contestant faced backlash on the internet over a racist post. Following the reality TV star’s exit from the show, her parents reacted to the ongoing controversy.

They took to Ortega’s Instagram account and released a statement, where they mentioned that the users have been attacking the family, which is uncalled for.

Advertisement

The lengthy note from Ortega’s family came after the narrator, Iain Stirling, revealed in the 30th episode of Love Island USA that Cierra had “left the villa due to a personal situation.”

Cierra Ortega’s family statement over racism controversy

Taking to the reality TV star’s Instagram, the Ortega family wrote, “As Cierra’s parents, this has been one of the most painful weeks of our lives.”

They further mentioned, “We’ve seen the posts, the headlines, the hurt and the hate. And while Cierra hasn’t seen any of it yet, we have. And so have the people who love her. We’re not here to justify or ignore what’s surfaced. We understand why people are upset, and we know accountability matters.”

Cierra’s parents continued to explain that the situation has gone beyond the limit. The messages are being targeted towards the family and are hurtful and upsetting.

Advertisement

The statement further read, “The attacks on her family, her friends, even her supporters—it’s heartbreaking. It’s uncalled for. And no one deserves that kind of hate, no matter what mistake they’ve made.”

Ortega’s family also revealed that while she took an exit from the villa, she is still away and hasn’t had a chance to process anything that is ongoing on the media portals.

Meanwhile, Cierra was partnered with Nic Vansteenbergghe, who, following the former’s sudden exit, is left single. In the days leading up to the episode, a post by the contestant resurfaced online, where she used racially offensive language.

As for on the Island, with Cierra gone, Vasteenbergghe was seen getting close to Olandria Carthen.

Love Island USA season 7 is available to stream on Peacock.

ALSO READ: Why Did Cierra Ortega Leave Love Island USA Season 7? Shocking Social Media Post Explained