Love Island USA Season 7 Episode 31: Release Date, Time, How to Watch and What to Expect After Cierra Ortega’s Racism Controversy

Love Island USA season 7 has managed to keep the fans hooked to the screens with a high intensity of drama, romance, and tension. In the previous episode the audience witnesses a sudden exit of Cierra Ortega, which led to her partner, Nic Vansteenberghe, being single. Meanwhile, he will be rekindling his romance with Olandria Carthen.

Advertisement

Ariana Madix has returned as the host of the show, and episode 31 will also see the aftereffects of recoupling.

Love Island USA season 7 release plan

The seventh season of the dating reality show premiered on June 3, and since then it has been constantly trying to top the charts, as the previous seasons did. New episodes of Love Island USA are dropped on Peacock everyday, except on Wednesdays. With Ariana Madix hosting the show, the makers will follow a 36 episodes format.

The reality show has kept the fans intrigued over what new twist will take over the villa and, with the coupling and recoupling, who will end up together at the end.

Love Island USA season 7 episode 31 release date, time, and where to watch

The 31st episode of Love Island USA season 7 will be available to stream on Monday, July 7. The fans of the show will be able to catch the new episode at 6 PM Pacific Time (PT) and at 9 PM Eastern Time (ET).

Advertisement

For the Indian fans, the audience can stream the show on July 8 at 6:30 AM (IST). Fans can turn to OTT platforms like Peacock to watch new episodes daily.

Love Island USA recoupling ceremony

Following the recoupling ceremony, the contestants who got together include:

Ace & Chelley Amaya & Brian Chris & Huda Clarke & Taylor Iris & Pepe Nic & Olandria

It would be interesting to watch who will win the crown of Love Island season 7, as the finale is just a few episodes away.

ALSO READ: Why Did Cierra Ortega Leave Love Island USA Season 7? Shocking Social Media Post Explained