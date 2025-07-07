Vijay Sethupathi sports a new look for his next with Puri Jagannadh, comeback loading for Liger director?

Vijay Sethupathi is all set to collaborate with filmmaker Puri Jagannadh in an exciting pan-India project next. Acronymed as PuriSethupathi for the time being, the movie also stars Tabu and Samyuktha in key roles besides the Maharaja star. After announcing the stellar star cast, the makers have now finally begun shooting for the project.

Vijay Sethupathi begins shooting for Puri Jagannadh’s film

Taking to Twitter, Puri Jagannadh dropped glimpses from the sets as his film with Vijay Sethupathi finally went on floors. The actor can be spotted posing for a group picture with the rest of the cast, director and producers of the movie.

Sharing the pictures, the filmmaker stressed that the first schedule was going to take place in Hyderabad where only key dialogue portions between Vijay and Samyuktha will be filmed first.

He wrote, “AND IT BEGINS. The raw and real journey of #PuriSethupathi begins on the sets today in Hyderabad Major talkie portions featuring Makkalselvan @VijaySethuOffl and fierce @iamsamyuktha_ are being canned in this packed schedule and will have a continuous shoot.”

When Vijay revealed why he chose to work with Puri Jagannadh

In a previous interview with ETimes, Vijay Sethupathi opened up about why he chose to work with a filmmaker like Puri Jagannadh whose previous film was a failure at the box office.

Sharing his viewpoint, the actor explained that while choosing a project, he did not consider the result of the previous movie. He takes up a project only if he likes the script and the story.

Vijay said, “I do not consider the result of previous movies. If I like the story, I decide to do the film. Puri narrated a story to me that I liked. I have not done a film like this in the past, and I always want to pick new stories so that I don’t repeat myself.”

Vijay Sethupathi’s film front

Well, his next film with Puri Jagannadh comes after the massive success of his last ventures like Maharaja and Ace, which did phenomenally well at the box office.

Moving on, besides PuriSethupathi, the superstar also has a film called Thalaivan Thalaivii, co-starring Nithya Menen. He also has Mysskin-directed Train in the pipeline.

