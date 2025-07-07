Box Office: Will Superman take a bigger worldwide opening than Jurassic World: Rebirth to emerge #1 Hollywood opener of 2025?

Superman (2025), directed by James Gunn, is projected to earn USD 210 - 240 million globally during its opening weekend. This range depends on word-of-mouth, which could push the film toward the higher end if audiences embrace James Gunn’s reboot of the DC Universe. However, Superman won’t overtake Jurassic World: Rebirth as the biggest global opener of 2025, which debuted at around USD 320 million.

Advertisement

Superman Is Likely To Take A USD 225 Million Global Start In Its Opening Weekend

Superman's expected USD 210 - 240 million opening is strong. Domestic estimates now place it at USD 90 - 110 million, reflecting confidence in its U.S. appeal. International markets are projected to add another USD 120 - 130 million.

Jurassic World: Rebirth Shall Remain The Year's Biggest Weekend Opener For A Hollywood Movie

Jurassic World: Rebirth secured 2025’s biggest opening thanks to an extended holiday weekend. Its USD 320 million haul included USD 140 million domestically and USD 180 million internationally. Without the extended weekend, Minecraft would hold the record with a USD 280 million global opening. Minecraft’s success stemmed from its appeal to younger audiences and gamers. Superman, on a standard weekend, lacks the same boost, keeping it behind both films.

Why Is Superman Expected To Take A Good Global Start?

Several factors shape Superman’s box office potential. James Gunn's success with Guardians of the Galaxy builds trust, and his vision for a hopeful, grounded Superman connects with fans seeking a fresh take. The film’s marketing showcases stunning visuals and a cast led by Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. However, competition from other blockbusters and superhero fatigue could limit its ceiling.

Advertisement

Superman's global performance will rely on markets with strong superhero fandoms. Yet, it can’t match Jurassic World: Rebirth's international dominance, particularly in Latin America and Asia-Pacific. Minecraft also drew huge crowds with its family-friendly appeal, outpacing Superman’s projected international numbers.

Final Take On Superman's Opening

In conclusion, Superman (2025) is set for a solid USD 210 - 240 million global opening, with a domestic debut of USD 90 - 110 million. Strong word-of-mouth could push it higher, but it won’t challenge Jurassic World: Rebirth’s USD 320 million record, aided by an extended weekend. Without that advantage, Minecraft's USD 280 million would lead.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Superman and Jurassic World: Rebirth.

ALSO READ: Box Office: David Cornswet’s Superman eyes USD 650–850 million worldwide, as per early forecast