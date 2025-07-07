BTS’ SUGA, Jimin and Jungkook jet off to join RM in Los Angeles to work on group’s spring 2026 album

BTS member RM left South Korea on July 6, flying off to the US alone. He shared how his teammates were supposed to join him on the journey but did not delve further into information as to why their plans were delayed. Just one day later, SUGA, Jimin, and Jungkook made their way to the Incheon International Airport and were spotted heading towards departures for their supposed flight to the USA.

SUGA ignores all cameras during the first paparazzi encounter since his military discharge

The three dressed down in casual fits, according to a report from Dispatch Korea, with SUGA making his first appearance in front of the press since his electric scooter DUI apology at the police station. It is also his first since enlisting and completing alternative military duty, which saw him serve for 21 months as a social service worker.

SUGA was wearing a white, long-sleeved shirt over brown, wide-legged lounge pants with sliders, and a beanie covering his masked face. The rapper did not so much as acknowledge the chaos around him, proceeding to walk to his destination.

Jungkook was seen getting out of a separate car, as opposed to the other two, and proceeded to greet Jimin and SUGA with a bow and a handshake, poking fun at each other. The vocalists from the team flanked the bunch from behind as the Haegeum rapper sped ahead with his manager, his guitar in tow.

After enlisting as buddy soldiers, Jimin and Jungkook have been pretty much joined at the hip, much to the delight of the fans. They held a livestream together and are also said to have shot the second season of their travel variety show Are You Sure?!, which is rumored to feature RM this time around. The pilot season saw V joining them en route to Jeju, and the three younger ones from the team had a blast.

Previously, RM shared how the group plans to work on new music in the USA for their much-awaited comeback in spring 2026. While Jin is currently on a solo tour, the other members are all set to reconvene in LA soon.

