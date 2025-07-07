FACT CHECK: Are Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan together in this picture from years ago?

Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan have been making the headlines for quite some time with the alleged link-up rumors. While it is unclear whether they are dating or not, a viral picture on the internet depicts them together from years ago.

What is the truth behind the photograph, and when was this taken? Here’s a fact check.

Fact Check: What is the truth behind Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha’s picture?

A throwback picture featuring Thalapathy Vijay along with Trisha Krishnan is doing the rounds on the internet. However, the image is actually a fake one with Trisha being edited into the frame using the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The original picture featured Thalapathy Vijay’s wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, in the photograph. The throwback moment showcased the superstar and his wife kneeling in front of Mother Mary during the Christmas season.

See the pictures here:

The AI-edited image went viral on the internet, with many calling out the fake peddlers for sharing such images.

Earlier, Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha were rumored to be in an alleged relationship. As the actors were spotted together on multiple occasions, this led to such remarks. However, as of now, these are just rumors and nothing has been confirmed by either actor.

On the work front

Trisha Krishnan was recently seen making an appearance in the movie Thug Life, starring Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR. The gangster actioner directed by Mani Ratnam featured the actress as Indhrani, a mistress to Rangaraaya Sakthivel (played by Haasan).

The movie features the tale of an aging mafia don from New Delhi who attempts revenge upon people who double-crossed him, including his own foster son, Amaran.

Apart from the main leads, the film had Aishwarya Lekshmi, Abhirami, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, Nassar, Mahesh Manjrekar, Ali Fazal, and more in key roles.

On the other hand, Thalapathy Vijay is set to appear in the lead role for Jana Nayagan. The film directed by H Vinoth is a political action drama touted to be the superstar’s alleged final movie before entering politics as a full-timer.

With Vijay in the lead, the film has Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Narain, and many more in key roles.

