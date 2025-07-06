Why are BLACKPINK's Jisoo fans ‘boycotting’ Omniscient Reader? Lee Min Ho, Ahn Hyo Seop’s film sparks ‘clout chase’ claims

On Friday, July 4, Lotte World Entertainment landed in hot water with fans. The company posted, then quickly deleted, a promotional image for the upcoming movie Omniscient Reader: The Prophet on their official X account. The original image included the film’s full cast, including BLACKPINK’s Jisoo. However, the replacement image excluded the K-pop idol altogether.

This unexpected switch didn’t go unnoticed. Within minutes, fans began questioning why Jisoo, one of the film’s most high-profile stars, had been removed from the visual promotion. To make things worse, eagle-eyed followers also pointed out that the agency’s Instagram posts had previously tagged Jisoo. This was despite the fact that she wasn’t featured in the attached content.

Accusations of clout chasing and mistreatment of Jisoo

The incident quickly sparked allegations of mistreatment and misuse of Jisoo’s name to generate attention for the film. Fans took to social media to express frustration. They accuse Lotte World Entertainment of attempting to benefit from the idol’s massive global fanbase while sidelining her in official promotions.

Many fans now believe the agency is trying to capitalize on Jisoo’s fame without giving her due credit, especially with the film’s release date approaching. Some pointed out that her role in the movie is not minor. She plays Lee Ji Hye, a character who joins forces with the male lead in unraveling the film’s core mystery.

BLACKPINK fandom calls for boycott

As anger continued to build online, several fan communities began calling for a boycott of the movie altogether. They urge others not to support a project that they feel is sidelining their favorite star.

This controversy has cast a shadow over what was supposed to be a high-profile release. With a star-studded cast including Lee Min Ho, Ahn Hyo Seop, Chae Soo Bin, and Shin Seung Ho, Omniscient Reader: The Prophet was positioned to be one of the most talked-about Korean films of the year. However, the attention is now less about the plot and more about how one of its key stars is being treated.

What the movie is about

Omniscient Reader: The Prophet is set to release on July 23, 2025 in theatres. It is based on the popular web novel Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint. The film follows the story of Kim Dok Ja, a man who finds himself inside the world of a novel he has been reading. As fiction begins to merge with reality, Kim Dok Ja must confront a dangerous, collapsing world alongside key characters.

No official response yet

As of now, Lotte World Entertainment has not responded to the backlash or explained the reason for replacing the promotional image. As the controversy continues to escalate, all eyes are now on how the agency will address the growing demands of its fans. Many are also waiting to see whether they will restore Jisoo’s rightful presence in upcoming promotional materials.

