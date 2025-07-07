Who is the first husband of Jwala Gutta? A look at her relationships, 2nd marriage with Vishnu Vishal and family

Jwala Gutta’s love life has never stayed off the radar. Once married to a fellow badminton star, she found herself tangled in controversy before walking away for good. After a long pause and a shift in priorities, she met someone outside the sports world, actor Vishnu Vishal.

The two kept things low-key until their intimate 2021 wedding video dropped and went viral. The badminton champ had officially entered a new phase—on her own terms and with a new partner by her side.

The Chetan Chapter: Early Marriage and 2012 Divorce

Jwala and Chetan Anand’s partnership initially blended the duo’s personal and professional ambitions. They wed in July 2005, but whispers of infidelity, particularly rumors tying Gutta to cricketer Azharuddin, strained the relationship.

These allegations were denied by both parties. The reports were called “rubbish” and “baseless” by the former skipper, per The Indian Express. After separating in June 2011, they were officially divorced in May 2012, following a mandatory six-month notification period.

Courtship and Marriage to Vishnu Vishal

Years later, the two-time Olympian found love in a different arena. Actor Vishnu Vishal, fresh off his own divorce from Rajini Natraj, began quietly dating the badminton star. By April 2021, the two tied the knot in a close-knit ceremony with family and a few friends.

Jwala wore a blue silk saree with bold zari work, while Vishnu went full traditional in a white shirt and lungi. The wedding was quiet, but the photos and videos made a loud splash.

Gutta and Vishal’s Viral Wedding Video and Growing Family

Even without press coverage, their wedding found its way online. A short, nearly 10-minute wedding film was released by Vishnu Vishal Studioz, which fans subsequently reposted across various platforms. It showed the two laughing, performing rituals, and posing for photographs.

In 2025, Vishnu shared another significant life update on Instagram: the birth of their daughter, who arrived on their fourth anniversary. “Aryan is an elder brother now,” he wrote, referring to his son from a previous marriage. In a recent traditional naming ceremony, the child was named Mira by actor Aamir Khan.

