In Pics: Meet 24-year-old Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma, who can give Bollywood actors a run for their money

He came for the runs and stayed for the hearts. India’s cricketing scene has a long history of charming crowd-pullers, though few have exploded onto the scene with as much flair and fanfare as Abhishek Sharma.

Once known purely for his skill with the bat, the 24-year-old now finds himself in the rare bracket of sporting celebrities who can give Bollywood’s finest a run for their money. With record-breaking knocks, cheeky on-field comebacks, and a social media game on point, Abhishek is quickly becoming the face of India’s next generation of sports icons.

Abhishek Sharma: How he became SRH’s powerhouse

Abhishek Sharma’s cricket journey began in Amritsar, where his father, a coach himself, trained him. He dominated the Vijay Merchant Under-16 tournament in 2015-16 with 1200 runs, then captained India to a U-19 Asia Cup win. IPL scouts took notice, and in 2018, the Delhi Daredevils signed him a week before India’s U-19 World Cup victory.

He debuted with a bang—46 off 19 balls—but it was with Sunrisers Hyderabad, where he moved in 2019, that he truly took flight. In IPL 2024, promoted as opener by Pat Cummins, he smashed 484 runs, including a record-breaking 63 off 23 in a 277-run team total.

The fireworks continued in IPL 2025, where his 141 off 55 against Punjab Kings became the third-highest individual score in IPL history. He has since made a successful transition to the international stage, scoring a T20I century on debut against Zimbabwe.

Charisma beyond the cricket

Abhishek Sharma isn’t just batting averages and blistering knocks, he’s a bona fide heartthrob, with a popularity that rivals that of movie stars. With multiple charming (and now viral) Instagram posts, the All-rounder often has fangirls flooding the comments with heart emojis and love.

According to OneCricket, even male fans can’t get enough—cheering his every move on and off the pitch. That charm has also sparked dating rumors with fashion designer Laila Faisal, adding more spice to the stardom.

His mock reply to Divesh Rathi’s “notebook sendoff” had social media crowning the move the “coldest replies of the season,” per India Times. At 24, Abhishek Sharma is not just rewriting T20 records; he’s rewriting what it means to be a cricket superstar.

