Shah Rukh Khan is on a 2-month break before resuming King's Europe schedule with Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan?

After an intense shooting schedule of King, Shah Rukh Khan and his team are now on a planned break of over two months. The makers are now preparing for their next schedule, which will be set in Europe. Touted as a high-stakes action schedule, it will be shot in multiple cities, which will also include some virgin locations.

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan to head to Europe for a high-octane King schedule

According to reports, the team plans to resume production in September 2025. In addition to the action, Siddharth Aanand is also planning a visually stunning chase sequence, which will be a major highlight of the film. Shah Rukh Khan will also be joined by Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan in this high-octane sequence.

A source revealed to Mid-Day, “Locations are currently being locked. The shortlisted cities include Budapest, Prague, and possibly Berlin, where sleek chase sequences will unfold. Siddharth wants these sequences to be stunning, and has apparently told his team to scout for some never-before-seen locales.”

Though the primary unit is on break, a few indoor crowd scenes will be filmed over the next few weeks in Mumbai. “These will be quick, smaller-unit shoots aimed at filling plot gaps without requiring the full crew’s return,” the source added.

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan oversees every aspect of King for a grand theatrical experience

As Pinkvilla earlier reported, Shah Rukh Khan is playing an assassin in the movie, who will also mentor Suhana Khan’s character. While on the other hand, Abhishek Bachchan is playing the main antagonist. Bankrolled by Red Chillies Entertainment on a lavish budget, Shah Rukh Khan is overseeing every aspect of King to make it a grand spectacle for the fans.

Besides the already mentioned names, King features a stellar cast that includes Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi, Abhay Verma, Raghav Juyal, Saurabh Shukla, and others.

For the uninitiated, the highly anticipated slick action drama commenced filming on May 21 at Mumbai’s Mehboob Studios. A major jail action sequence was filmed in this sequence. King targets a grand 2026 release.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.

ALSO READ: Ramayana star cast fees: Here's how much Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi are being paid for Nitesh Tiwari's Rs 1600 crore film