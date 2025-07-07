BTS' V surpasses Selena Gomez and Billie Eilish as the most impactful global music influencer, check TOP 5 list

Kim Taehyung aka V accomplished another groundbreaking social media feat. He managed to rank among the world's top celebrities, from diverse fields such as music and sports, as reported by HypeAuditor. Notably, he achieved the milestone despite being inactive on social media for months due to his mandatory military service. Through this, he reinforced his global reputation and his dedicated fanbase.

BTS' V tops Music Influencers on Instagram list, surpassing Selena Gomez and Billie Eilish

V ranked 1st in 2025 Top Music Influencers on Instagram list, beating American singers Selena Gomez and Billie Eilish. The BTS member is the only Asian act who made it to the top spot. The other 2 artists who round off the top 5 list include his BTS teammate Jimin, followed by Lisa from BLACKPINK. Not just among musicians, V managed to rank in overall lists, featuring individuals from the field of sports as well.

BTS' V is the 3rd most influential entity on Instagram following Ronaldo and Messi

He made it to the Top 1000 Instagram Influencers list, which is led by Christino Ronaldo. V secured the 3rd spot, following Argentina's Lionel Messi. He is also the highest-ranked among musicians in the category, following Selena Gomez. Internet personalities like Kendal Jenner and Kylie Jenner take up the next two positions.

The Love wins all singer is also the most influential person in the UK and the 3rd most influential individual in the US and in Brazil. It is an exceptional feat to be accomplished by an Asian act.

How did V become the most influential Asian celebrity on Instagram?

As of July 4 (KST), V's Instagram profile attracted a massive following of over 68.07 million users. Notably, more than 12.4 million of them were based in the United States, making it the highest number ever for a K-pop artist from the nation. As per SocialBook, V's follower count has seen a significant jump of 1.22 million in just 25 days since his military discharge. It is the fastest growth rate among K-pop stars.

V's engagement rate over the past 60 days has also been a remarkable 20.6%, the highest among celebrities globally.

