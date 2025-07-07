What is the age gap between Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody? Know about their love story and more here

Shraddha Kapoor is one of Bollywood’s most beloved actresses. She has wooed audiences for close to 15 years now, with films like Aashiqui 2, Ek Villain and the most recent, Stree 2. Rahul Mody is a talented screenwriter, who has worked on much loved movies like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The duo have captured the public’s attention with their subtle and low-key, but blossoming relationship. Let's know more about this excitingly new, rumoured couple.

Shraddha Kapoor And Rahul Mody Share A 3 Year Age Gap

Shraddha Kapoor, born on March 3, 1987, is 38 years old, while Rahul Mody, born on October 7, 1990, is 35. The age difference is a very nominal 3 years. What's striking is that Shraddha is the older partner, and that's relatively rare among most Bollywood couples. The age gap is seen as insignificant by most on the internet, given their professional success and their emotional compatibility.

Shraddha Kapoor And Rahul Mody Reportedly Met On The Sets Of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

The couple reportedly met on the sets of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar in 2023. Working closely on the film, their professional collaboration turned into a personal connection. Their bond grew stronger over time. While they initially kept their relationship private, their sightings at dinner dates and events, fueled speculation.

In June 2024, Shraddha made their relationship Instagram-official with a playful selfie captioned, “Dil rakh le, neend toh vaapis de de yaar,” accompanied by a heart emoji. Most recently, Rahul has also featured in a viral reel shared by Shraddha.

Watch Shraddha Kapoor's Latest Reel With A Blink Or Miss Cameo By Rahul Mody

Rahul Mody Has A Private Instagram Account; Shraddha Kapoor Doesn't Give Out Personal Life Details, Easily

Rahul Mody has a private Instagram account. He avoids the limelight. Shraddha has also, mostly avoided giving anything away about her personal life. It's only their public appearances together, where a little more about their blossoming relationship can be found out.

Shraddha Kapoor And Rahul Mody's Professional Life

Professionally, both are thriving. Shraddha’s previous movie Stree 2 emerged a massive blockbuster. Rahul too has been getting writing work on big films. As they continue their journey, Shraddha and Rahul’s love story stands out as a blend of modern romance and mutual support. They have proven that love transcends age and thrives on genuine connection.

