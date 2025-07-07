Meet actor who comes from a rich family, debuted at 3, and is set to romance Deepika Padukone in a Rs 800 crore film

Meet the actor who has defined box office trends with his last film, which redefined pan-Indian cinema. Despite hailing from an established film family, this superstar has worked his own way to stardom and has delivered some of the most iconic hits, which remain classic even today.

Can you guess who we are speaking about? Yes, it's Allu Arjun.

All about Allu Arjun

Born in 1982, Allu Arjun is the son of notable film producer Allu Aravind and his wife Nirmala. He hails from an established film family and, by extended relations, is part of the Mega family of Tollywood.

He is the second among his two other siblings. Allu Arjun’s elder brother, Venkatesh, is a businessman, while his younger brother, Allu Sirish, has also paved the way in films as an actor.

AA completed schooling in Chennai and went ahead to pursue an MBA in Hyderabad. The actor had always wanted to pursue animation as a profession and even took a course in that field. However, he later focused more on the performing arts and ended up in cinema.

From debut as a child artist to rising stardom

Allu Arjun was only 3 years old when he made his debut in acting as a child artist. He also made some more appearances on-camera as a child in films like Vijetha and Daddy.

It was 2003 when he finally made his adult debut in the movie Gangotri, where he was chosen as the lead. Allu Arjun finally made his breakthrough with Sukumar’s film Arya, which not only won him awards but also was a commercial and critical success.

From 2007 onwards, he went on to bag different film offers, which turned out to be a phase of experimentation for him. While films like Desamuduru, Arya 2, Vedam, and others were tremendous successes, other projects, such as Varudu and Badrinath, failed to hit the mark.

Allu Arjun shot to success with Yevadu, Race Gurram

This period of mixed responses in his career was followed by Allu Arjun delivering epic blockbusters consecutively, whether with a cameo in Yevadu or a solid entertainer like Race Gurram.

Films like S/O Satyamurthy, Rudhramadevi, Sarrainodu, Ala Vaikunthapuramaloo, and more were again hits at the box office for the actor. In all, the actor has delivered a total of about seven Rs. 100 crore grossers at the box office to date.

Rise to critical and pan-Indian fame with Pushpa franchise

The turning point in his career came with the onset of the Pushpa franchise. Directed by Sukumar, the first installment in 2021 and its sequel in 2024 set a massive new benchmark in Indian cinema, with each film becoming a cult favorite in absolutely no time.

In terms of box office numbers, both of them broke records and became the highest-grossing films of the year.

Allu Arjun’s personal life

Coming to his personal life, the actor tied the knot with Sneha Reddy in 2011. The two are blessed with a son named Ayaan and a daughter named Arha. The actor often shares glimpses with his family on social media, which leaves fans thrilled beyond measure.

AA comes from a set film background. His father, Allu Aravind, is a famous producer in the industry and his uncle, Chiranjeevi, is one of the top Tollywood actors

Allu Arjun’s upcoming work front

Coming to his work front, Allu Arjun has been in the news lately as he collaborates with Atlee on a massive pan-India project ahead. Titled AA22, the movie is based on a whopping budget of Rs. 800 crore and will feature him in a never-before-seen avatar.

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has been announced to be a part of this project as one of the leading ladies.

He also has an upcoming film Ravanam in the pipeline, which will be directed by Prashanth Neel.

