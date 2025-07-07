BTS has NO PLANS to return to South Korea for 2 months, all we know about group’s escape to USA for Spring 2026 album

BTS has reunited, and their plans for releasing new music are being widely discussed. On July 1, the team announced that fans can expect a new album in Spring 2026, which will be followed by a world tour. As a part of this, RM flew to Los Angeles on July 6 and was followed by SUGA, Jimin and Jungkook, who took a flight on the following day.

Member V is said to join the team directly after wrapping up his Paris Fashion Week schedule for Celine. Meanwhile, J-Hope and Jin will also finish off their solo work before reuniting with the team. Latest reports from Dispatch share how the group will not be returning to their homeland anytime soon.

Plans for BTS’ full group, studio album set for Spring 2026 release

The Korean media outlet has revealed BTS’ plans for a song camp in the USA, owing to which the group will not make their way back to South Korea for about 2 months. It was also reported that the group is working on a full-length album, whose concept, direction, and songs will all be personally planned by the seven members of the group and released in Spring 2026 (March-May next year). If true, this will be BTS’ first studio album in 6 years following the release of Map of the Soul: 7 in 2020, which was a follow-up to their 2019 extended play Map of the Soul: Persona.

The album became a changing point in the group’s discography with the lead track Boy with Luv, a collaboration with Halsey, redefining their career. They were able to work with Troye Sivan and landed a Billboard Hot 100 debut of No. 4 for the track. The record became their fourth consecutive album to debut at number one on the Billboard 200 chart. Another successful run is being highly anticipated by the team.

Dispatch Korea reported that overseas producers will be involved in the creation process, which is said to begin in the US and move around, possibly receiving influence from many global musicians. Meanwhile, J-Hope will headline Lollapalooza Berlin on the 13th of this month, reuniting with his team post that, while Jin goes for Osaka concerts on July 12 and 13. The Abyss star will then head to the USA for gigs in Anaheim, Dallas and Tampa on 17-18, 22-23, and 26-27, respectively. He will make a tour stop in London on August 5 and 6, followed by Amsterdam on August 9 and 10. He is expected to join the team in Los Angeles after wrapping up his solo tour.

