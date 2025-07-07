7 best Hindi horror movies to watch on OTT: From Tumbbad to Shaitaan

Hindi horror movies have carved a niche with their unique blend of suspense, folklore, and chilling narratives. Here are seven must-watch Hindi horror films available on OTT platforms, perfect for a spooky movie night. Each offers a gripping story, eerie vibes, and stellar performances. The movie list including exciting movies like Tumbbad and Shaitaan is as follows.

1. Tumbbad (2018) - Prime Video

Cast: Sohum Shah, Jyoti Malshe, Anita Date, Ronjini Chakraborty

Director: Rahi Anil Barve

Run Time: 1 hour 44 minutes

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Tumbbad is a masterpiece of horror and greed. It follows Vinayak’s obsession for a mythical treasure guarded by the evil Hastar. The film’s haunting visuals, combined with a folkloric storyline, create a chilling atmosphere.

Sohum Shah’s intense performance makes the movie unforgettable. Its blend of mythology and horror is perfect for fans seeking something unique. The movie streams on Prime Video. A sequel for Tumbbad is already in the works.

2. Gaslight (2023) - JioHotstar

Cast: Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey, Chitrangda Singh

Director: Pavan Kirpalani

Run Time: 1 hour 52 minutes

Where to Watch: JioHotstar

Gaslight is a psychological horror-thriller that keeps you guessing. It revolves around Misha, who returns to her ancestral palace only to uncover dark secrets and paranormal occurrences. Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey deliver gripping performances. This modern horror tale is ideal for those who love a mix of mystery and chills. The movie is now playing on JioHotstar

3. Bulbbul (2020) - Netflix

Cast: Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Rahul Bose

Director: Anvita Dutt

Run Time: 1 hour 34 minutes

Where to Watch: Netflix

Bulbbul is a visually stunning horror drama with a feminist twist. Set in 19th-century Bengal, it tells the story of a young bride named Bulbbul, whose life takes a supernatural turn. Triptii Dimri shines as the main lead. The film’s rich visuals and haunting tale of vengeance make it a standout. It is best for horror movie fans looking for substance in the story. The movie streams on Netflix.

4. Shaitaan (2024) - Netflix

Cast: Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, Jyothika, Janki Bodiwala

Director: Vikas Bahl

Run Time: 2 hours 12 minutes

Where to Watch: Netflix

Shaitaan is a gripping supernatural thriller starring Ajay Devgn and R. Madhavan. It revolves around a family’s peaceful getaway, that turns into a nightmare when a stranger uses black magic to control the daughter of the family. The film’s tense nature, Madhavan’s menacing performance and Janki Bodiwala's honest portrayal of a girl controlled by black magic, create an unsettling experience. It’s a must-watch for fans of fast-paced, edge-of-the-seat horror. The movie now streams on Netflix.

5. Chhori (2021) - Prime Video

Cast: Nushrratt Bharuccha, Mita Vashisht, Saurabh Goyal

Director: Vishal Furia

Run Time: 2 hours 9 minutes

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Chhori starring Nushrratt Bharuccha delivers raw, rural horror. It follows Sakshi, a pregnant woman hiding in a remote village, only to encounter paranormal forces tied to local superstitions. Nushrratt Bharuccha’s emotional performance and the film’s eerie setting make it compelling. It’s a great choice for those who enjoy horror with social commentary. The movie is now streaming on Prime Video.

6. Bhoot: The Haunted Ship (2020) - Prime Video

Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Ashutosh Rana

Director: Bhanu Pratap Singh

Run Time: 1 hour 57 minutes

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Bhoot is a chilling tale of a haunted ship stranded on Mumbai’s shores. Vicky Kaushal plays a grieving officer investigating the spooky ship, uncovering terrifying secrets. The film’s claustrophobic setting and jump scares keep you on edge. It’s a solid pick for fans of horror films which give you a sense of discomfort while you watch it. The movie streams on Prime Video.

7. Munjya (2024) - JioHotstar

Cast: Sharvari, Abhay Verma, Mona Singh

Director: Aditya Sarpotdar

Run Time: 2 hours 3 minutes

Where to Watch: JioHotstar

Munjya blends horror with humor, drawing from Maharashtrian folklore. It follows a young boy, haunted by a mischievous spirit named Munjya. Sharvari Wagh and Abhay Verma shine in this spooky yet fun tale. Its light-hearted scares make it perfect for viewers who want horror, but with a comedy twist. The movie is part of Maddock's Horror Comedy Universe, so you better do your homework. Munjya streams on JioHotstar.

These seven films offer a variety of scares, from folklore to psychological thrills, all available on OTT platforms. Grab your popcorn and dive into the eerie world of Hindi horror.

