'Where Is the Guest?' — Murderbaad trailer, a film by 25-year-old Arnab Chatterjee teases a twisted romantic thriller set in Jaipur

The official trailer of Murderbaad, a new-age Hindi romantic thriller, is here and it’s already sending chills. Helmed by 25-year-old Arnab Chatterjee (who was just 24 during filming), this debut feature is backed by Reliance Entertainment and boasts an intriguing mix of romance, mystery, and psychological drama.

Set against the serene backdrop of a Rajasthani palace in Jaipur, Murderbaad kicks off with the sudden disappearance of a guest, unraveling into a maze of dark secrets and repressed desires.

Leading the cast are acclaimed actors Sharib Hashmi, Amole Gupte, and Manish Chaudhari, along with Gully Boy’s Nakul Roshan Sahdev and Kanikka Kapur of Dono fame. Each character seems to be hiding something, and no one is safe in this layered, pulse-pounding whodunit.

Speaking about it, Arnab Chatterjee said, “the Murderbaad journey started 5 years ago, when I wrote the two-pager while still in college. It’s inspired by the romance and thrill I grew up watching, but I wanted to set that mood in a distinctly rooted setting. At its core, it’s about the stories people bury to protect their identity. I’m grateful to have had such a talented cast and crew bring this vision to life.”

The film boasts a powerful ensemble, featuring new talents Nakul Roshan Sahdev and Kanikka Kapur, along with veterans Sharib Hashmi, Manish Chaudhari, Amole Gupte, Aanjjan Srivastav, Vibha Chhibber among others. Cinematography by the legendary Binod Pradhan (Devdas, Rang De Basanti, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Kalank), editing by Dev Rao Jadhav (Badhai Ho, Maidaan, Kaala Paani), and action by Sham Kaushal (Gangs of Wasseypur, Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani), add to the film’s high production value.

Sharib Hashmi added, “Despite being his debut Hindi feature film, Arnab left no stone unturned in bringing together a complete mix of fresh and extremely experienced members in the team. I’ve enjoyed every day on set. The film is very unique in its own way, both in terms of story as well as the way it got made, with a 24-year-old (at the time of shooting) director-producer being at the top of it. I pray for all the luck to our film, and wish Arnab all the success that he deserves in the future”.

Amole Gupte, who plays a crucial character, shared, “This young man, Arnab, all of 25, has managed to bring in industry veterans and mounted a whole film on his own shoulders. He has a unique way of approaching, and I was thrilled with his conviction, to which you can’t say no. When you how to collaborate, you know how to approach life. I’m floored by the way he has done all of it!”.

