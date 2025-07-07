Top Entertainment News Of The Day, July 7: Monica Barbaro-Andrew Garfield's PDA, Masti franchise to return with a twist

Pinkvilla is here to provide you the latest happenings in the entertainment world. On July 7, 2025, we chanced upon interesting stories around celebrities and some other developments. From Monica Barbaro-Andrew Garfield's PDA to Masti franchise returning with a twist, here are top seven news of the day.

1. Aaliyah Kashyap Gets Married Again, Shares Pictures Of Her Dreamy Wedding Look

Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap recently renewed her marital vows with her husband Shane Gregoire in New York City. On Monday, Aaliyah posted pictures of her dreamy wedding on Instagram. The couple looked great in their wedding outfits. While she opted for a white lace gown, her husband wore a black suit.

2. Panchayat Season 5 Announced

The makers of Panchayat have announced the fifth season of the popular web series. Amazon Prime Video shared the news with fans on its official Instagram handle on Monday. Panchayat Season 5 will arrive in 2026. TVF recently released the fourth season on the OTT platform. The series stars Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta and others.

3. Scarlett Johansson Becomes Highest-Grossing Lead Actor In Hollywood

Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson has emerged as the highest-grossing lead actor. It comes after her latest release, Jurassic World: Rebirth earned a whopping USD 318.3 million in its debut week at the box office. According to the Daily Mail UK, Scarlett has now topped the list of highest grossing actors while beating Samuel L Jackson and Robert Downey Jr.

4. Saira Banu Remembers Late Husband, Actor Dilip Kumar On Death Anniversary

Veteran actress Saira Banu remembered her late husband, tragedy king, Dilip Kumar on his death anniversary. On Monday, she posted a video featuring the legendary actor on Instagram and penned a lengthy post along with it. "The dearth of Sahib could never go… and yet, I am still with him," an excerpt from her post reads.

5. Rashmika Mandanna Reacts To Deepika Padukone's Long Working Hours Debate

Rashmika Mandanna addressed the long working hours debate in the Indian film industry. In an interview with Mojo Story, Rashmika stressed that is it is for discussion amongst the teams and figuring out what works for them and that it is a "personal choice". The debate started after Deepika Padukone reportedly exited Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit after demanding an eight hours long shift.

6. Monica Barbaro and Andrew Garfield's PDA at Wimbledon Tennis Championships

Hollywood couple Monica Barbaro and Andrew Garfield were recently attended Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. Dressed in white, the lovebirds walked hand-in-hand while they were spotted at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

7. Masti 4 To Return With a Twist

Actors Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani are gearing up for Masti 4. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the fourth installment of the Masti franchise will be a "reverse masti". According to a source, female protagonists will also be indulging in an extra-marital affair.

