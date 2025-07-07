MS Dhoni turns 44: Quiet celebration in Ranchi vs loud cheers in Vijayawada by fans

On July 7, MS Dhoni turned 44 with low-key celebrations that emphasized his preference for privacy and family over fanfare. In Ranchi, Jharkhand, he celebrated the day at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) premises—his professional ‘home’—while fans in Vijayawada staged a massive tribute.

These dual celebrations were a clear indicator of the cricketer’s two anchors: the ground where he began and the region that embraced him as Chennai Super Kings captain.

Advertisement

Ranchi residence: JSCA grounds celebration

Back at the JSCA complex in Ranchi, where Dhoni sharpened his skills as a young cricketer, he gathered with a handful of staff, including president Ajay Nath Shahdeo. Wearing a sleeveless black T-shirt, the former India captain cut a simple cake in the JSCA office, saying, “Thank you, guys.”

The two-time World Cup-winning captain looked relaxed as he handed out slices of cake and shared smiles with old acquaintances. The viral video captured Dhoni’s understated approach: no luxury, just the team behind him on his way to captaining India to three ICC titles.

Vijayawada fan tribute

While Ranchi saw a quiet celebration, fans in Vijayawada lit up the streets. Per reports from Times Now and India Today, crowds gathered a day early on July 6, waving posters of Dhoni. The fans also erected two towering cutouts of the Chennai Super Kings captain, one of which portrayed him in traditional South Indian attire and sunglasses.

Advertisement

Even after stepping away from international cricket in 2020, Dhoni’s influence remains immense. His presence in the IPL 2025 season, despite not leading CSK from the outset, continues to rally fans—especially after he reassumed captaincy mid-season due to an injury to Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Captain Cool's legacy beyond numbers

Across formats, Dhoni's record is staggering. He scored 17,266 international runs and effected 829 dismissals over 538 matches. His 10,773 ODI runs came at an average of 50.57, a feat made more impressive by his usual middle-order position. In Tests, he played 90 matches and scored nearly 5,000 runs.

As captain, he led India in 332 matches across formats, winning 178. But beyond statistics, it's his unflinching, calm, and measured words that continue to define him, even having trademarked the nickname 'Captain Cool.'

ALSO READ: VIDEO: MS Dhoni refuses to eat birthday cake at his friend's house for THIS reason and stands quietly at the back